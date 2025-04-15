National Restaurant Association Show 2025 And Kiosk Association
Image caption: National Restaurant Association Show and Kiosk Association.
To set up a time to meet or request info, visit our 8030 portal link
As always: A big thanks to our premium solution partners Intel (Kathy) , Sitekiosk (Heinz) and Pyramid Computer (Zahdan) .
2025 EDITION OF RESTAURANT SHOW
-
In the Booth Available to meet
-
Pyramid Kiosks (Pixi Polytouch)
RedyRef Smart Food Vending
TPGi – check out JAWS Inspect
Sitekiosk – interactive digital signage
Ventus Wireless Modem
-
Acrelec - cool video of AI drive thru ordering for Burger King and regional world news.
Acrelec is in Soundhound booth
MORE OPPORTUNITIES TO MEET
-
May - NAMA Vegas
June - InfoComm.
July – RSPA.
CONTENT HIGHLIGHTS
This month's analysis is an actual tariff quote example for US, Poland and Mexico to gauge impact. Example is a dual 4K mini-PC from a top-tier China manufacturer. Latest food pickup lockers at Applebee's.
LATEST POSTS
-
Tariff Mini-PC Quote – US versus Poland versus Mexico – Apr12
Making Kiosks Accessible – Simply use a Screen Reader
Visitor Management System Kiosk – Check-In Efficiency and Security
Wireless Modem Ventus for Kiosks and Digital Signage
Printing Boarding Passes and American Airlines
Redeeming Gift Cards at a Kiosk
Food Lockers for Pickup – Applebees Restaurant
Kiosk Rollout Chronicles – Ten Steps to Success
NAMA Vending Preview
Olea Kiosks News March 2025
Acrelec Rebrands
NAMA Show for Vending 2025
ASUS NUC Media Player – Overview and NUC 15Pro+
Walmart Self-Checkout March 2025 Update
Harnessing Software for Controlled Internet Access
RetailNow – See Kiosk Association at RSPA in July
Outdoor Transit Displays, Digital Signage Drive Thru and Kiosks IP Ratings
Burger King AI Voice Ordering Drive-Thru – ACRELEC
Kiosk Photo – Gallery of Selected Kiosk Models
