Expedia Group Expands Presence In The Middle East Through New Travel Partnerships
New and Expanded Partnerships Announced Across Advertising, Travel Technology, Supply and Travel Agents
Expanding the Travel Agent Footprint in the UAE: Expedia TAAP – part of the company's B2B network, Private Label Solutions – is launching in the UAE, unlocking its intuitive booking platform for travel agents in the Middle East region to meet the rising demand in the region. Expedia TAAP empowers travel agents to boost their earnings with access to its vast travel inventory and a seamless booking experience. Travel agents earn commission on total booking value and grow their business with user friendly tools, marketing materials, and more. Other areas of Expedia Group's B2B network have operated in the Middle East for more than 10 years with key partnerships including Rezlive, Halalbooking and Blackrock Technologies. Advertising the Middle East to a Global Audience: Expedia Group Media Solutions, the world's travel media network, provides travel partners, brands and Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) with targeted solutions to reach, engage, and convert hundreds of millions of travelers worldwide through innovative advertising products. For partners in the Middle East, the media network offers a powerful platform to connect with travelers through compelling content wherever they plan and book their journeys. With industry-leading measurement and reporting tools, advertisers can optimize campaigns and maximize impact. New partnerships include:
Experience Abu Dhabi: In partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Expedia Group's in-house creative team, E Studio, built content to showcase the emirate's beautiful weather, rich heritage, contemporary attractions and incredible culture. Anchored in a microsite named Sunshine Pass, the year-long campaign highlights why summer in Abu Dhabi offers a world of experiences. Running across Expedia Group sites, social media channels and other digital platforms, the content targets travelers across 13 markets.
Visit Oman: This collaboration includes integrating local tours and activities providers onto Expedia Group's platform using API technology and creating a global digital marketing campaign targeting US, UK and Middle Eastern travelers. The April to September 2025 campaign highlights Oman's diverse and authentic travel offerings in the summer and fall.
Jordan Tourism: Jordan Tourism taps into Expedia Group's rich social influencer network, partnering with influencers in the US, UK and Italy to spotlight Jordan's wonders – from Petra to Aqaba – on social media. E Studio created engaging, shoppable content through a Super Supper Club series, highlighting Jordan's culinary wonders to US and UK audiences on a dedicated microsite. Overall, demand grew by 9% and gross revenue by 17%.
Adeera: a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, and set to be Saudi Arabia's national hospitality champion, has signed a strategic partnership with Expedia Group, joining their B2B distribution rates program. The partnership will enhance Adeera's ability to manage B2B rate distribution for their upcoming hotels in the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia while tapping into Expedia Group's extensive global reach and trusted network of B2B partners.
Emirates: Expedia Group has expanded its long-standing partnership with the airline through a full integration of its New Distribution Capability (NDC) API on Expedia Group brands. The technology enables Expedia Group to offer Emirates' NDC fares, products, and ancillary services, along with other improved features and flexibility in booking journeys, ultimately improving the traveler flight booking experience.
