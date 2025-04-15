Swiss Consumer Spending Rises In March Despite Tariff Uncertainties

Deutsch de Schweizer Konsumausgaben steigen im März trotz Trump Original Read more: Schweizer Konsumausgaben steigen im März trotz Trum

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Global financial turmoil and uncertainties surrounding trade tariffs have not yet had an impact on consumer behaviour in Switzerland, where spending rose strongly in March. This content was published on April 15, 2025 - 16:17 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Consumer spending increased by 1.5% compared to the same period last year, according to the PostFinance consumption indicator published on Tuesday. This followed significant increases in January (+1.2%) and February (+1.1%).

According to a press release, consumer concerns have increased significantly. At the same time, expectations regarding Switzerland's future economic development have deteriorated due to the trade tariffs announced by United States President Donald Trump. But actual spending behaviour has so far remained unaffected, it said.

More More Trump tariff shock: how Switzerland is positioning itself

This content was published on Apr 10, 2025 Swiss companies, politicians and workers are scrambling to work out the true cost of punitive US tariffs.

Read more: Trump tariff shock: how Switzerland is positioning itsel