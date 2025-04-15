Swiss Consumer Spending Rises In March Despite Tariff Uncertainties
Consumer spending increased by 1.5% compared to the same period last year, according to the PostFinance consumption indicator published on Tuesday. This followed significant increases in January (+1.2%) and February (+1.1%).
According to a press release, consumer concerns have increased significantly. At the same time, expectations regarding Switzerland's future economic development have deteriorated due to the trade tariffs announced by United States President Donald Trump. But actual spending behaviour has so far remained unaffected, it said.More More Trump tariff shock: how Switzerland is positioning itself
