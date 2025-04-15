Panamanians Would Agree With The Mine's Reopening, According To A Survey

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The“immediate” suspension of arbitration proceedings is one of the president's conditions for initiating“formal talks” on the open-pit mine. Minera Panamá announced on March 14 that it would suspend arbitration proceedings against Panama. Forty-five percent of Panamanians would agree with the reopening of the mine in Panama, according to a survey conducted by the Data Consulting Group. Meanwhile, 35% said they disagree, while 20% didn't know or didn't respond. However, when asked whether they believed the mine benefited the country economically , the opinion poll found that seven out of ten Panamanians believed it did, while 15% said it did not benefit the country and another 15% did not know or did not respond. The polling firm also asked what would be needed for the mine to reopen in Panama.

Forty percent mentioned a better deal for the country, 30 percent called for transparency in the management of the funds received by the state, 20 percent indicated proper environmental management, and 10 percent didn't know or didn't respond. According to the survey, regarding public sentiment regarding government actions related to the mine's reopening, the memorandum of understanding with the United States, and the potential loss of sovereignty, 45% expressed neutrality, 30% had a positive opinion, and 25% had a negative opinion. According to the technical sheet, the survey was conducted in the field on April 11, 12, and 13, 2025, and online from April 1 to 14, 2025. The survey was administered to 100% of the digital universe in the Republic of Panama, and 2,000 in-person interviews were conducted in different regions of the country.

The sample design was sentiment tracking using four generational taxonomies: baby boomers, generation X, millennials, and centennials, eliminating fake, inactive, or recently created accounts. The estimated margin of error is ±3%, with a 97% confidence level. “We leverage Big Data with our experience in market research, and develop technologies and methodologies that provide valuable insights into the population's sentiment and social mood. The results are estimates based on audience segmentation calculated using expansion factors. We base our research on the international ICC/ESOMAR code. The results are based on population sentiment at the digital level and on opinions based on field interviews,” explained the company responsible for the study.



On March 14, Minera Panamá announced that it would suspend arbitration proceedings against Panama to open a dialogue with the government on the future of the massive $10 billion copper mine it was operating until November 2023, when it was shut down by court order. The“immediate” suspension of arbitration is one of the conditions set by Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino (2024-2029) to begin“formal talks” on the Cobre Panamá open-pit mine, the largest in Central America. According to President Mulino, the Panamanian state is facing“six or seven international arbitrations (...) totaling tens of billions of dollars in damages” for the mine's closure. No source, neither official nor from the company, has provided a specific figure for the amount involved in these lawsuits.

