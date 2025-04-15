New Documentary "Steps Ahead" From Health Monitor Network Tackles Critical Issue Of Health Equity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Montvale, NJ, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Monitor Network released a documentary film short, Steps Ahead, which spotlights the critical issue of health equity, as well as the vital role community advocacy and health literacy play in bridging disparities and empowering individuals to make more informed decisions. The documentary premiered on April 10, 2025, in Durham, NC, to members of the surrounding community.

Steps Ahead presents compelling first-person stories and expert insights from Durham residents, shedding light on the systemic barriers contributing to health inequities across diverse communities and the power of reaching them where they are leveraging different communication platforms as well as different voices of authority ranging from traditional physician key opinion leaders to non-traditional voices of authority such as community organizers.

The film is part of a multi-year endowment from Health Monitor to Duke University and Health Monitor Medical Advisory Board member Julius Wilder, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Vice Chair, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, Duke Department of Medicine.“The film showcases how providing diverse communities with the right resources helps them navigate their health and improve outcomes. I'm proud of the work we are doing to support health equity and am excited to share this documentary with the Durham community and Duke as a valuable resource on the importance of health literacy and community engagement,” said Dr. Wilder.

“Because Health Monitor reaches a broad spectrum of patients across diverse communities and in various formats, we feel we can play a pivotal role in helping to dismantle the systemic barriers standing between patients and the care they deserve,” says Maria Lissandrello, Editor Emeritus and an executive producer of Steps Ahead.“Our work with Dr. Wilder and the Durham community is helping to deepen our impact, and Steps Ahead demonstrates some of the strides we're making together.”

“The film delivered a powerful and moving message about the value of individuals and organizations working together, and it deeply resonated with the audience,” said Public Health Education Specialist, Joyce C. Page, MSPH, MPH, of Durham County's Department of Public Health.“I've received so much positive feedback from attendees who found the film impactful and inspiring,” Page added.

The film can be viewed at HealthMonitorNetwork.com and Health Monitor's YouTube page .

About Health Monitor Network ®

