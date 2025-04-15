Reliance Eyes Opportunities In Digital And Energy Sectors In Uzbekistan

MENAFN - KNN India)Indian conglomerates are setting their sights on Uzbekistan as a strategic destination for investment, with Reliance Industries leading the charge.

The company's CEO, Prasad Panda, recently held high-level discussions with Shokhrukh Gulyamov, Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, signalling a new phase of bilateral economic cooperation.

The talks centered around bolstering Uzbekistan's digital infrastructure and deploying large-scale telecommunications networks.“The meeting explored potential projects in high-speed communication and next-gen data technologies,” the Uzbek ministry said in an official statement.

The dialogue also extended into the mining and energy sectors, which both parties view as high-potential areas for collaboration.

With Uzbekistan reforming its energy landscape and targeting 25 per cent of electricity generation from renewables, Reliance's involvement could support the country's green ambitions.

The two sides agreed to establish a structured mechanism for ongoing cooperation, focusing on innovation, infrastructure, and sustainable resource management.

Reliance's interest underscores a broader confidence in Uzbekistan's evolving investment climate. According to Statista, the country's communication services market is projected to reach USD 895.2 million in 2025, growing steadily to USD 1 billion by 2029.

Uzbekistan's push to modernise its energy and digital sectors comes amid broader economic reforms. The government is reducing dependence on state-run monopolies, encouraging private sector participation, and diversifying its energy mix-especially through solar and wind.

As global firms explore new frontiers, Uzbekistan's strategic location and reform-driven economy make it an increasingly attractive hub.

The collaboration with Reliance could pave the way for deeper India-Uzbekistan ties and a more connected, sustainable future in Central Asia.

(KNN Bureau)