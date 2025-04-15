Investornewsbreaks EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) Secures $300M In Private Offering

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) , a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, recently closed a private offering of $300 million of 7.375% senior notes due 2032. The company expects to use approximately $103.4 million of the net proceeds to repay its outstanding 2.375% convertible senior notes due 2025 at maturity. EZCORP intends to use any excess proceeds for general corporate purposes. Roth Capital Partners acted as co-manager for the transaction.

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. EZCORP is dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index. For more information about the company, visit .

