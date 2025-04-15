Enhancing Pool Accessibility Through Custom Steps And Entryway Design

- William GunzburgMETAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As homeowners and facility managers increasingly seek pool designs that accommodate a broader range of users, custom steps and entryway features have emerged as essential components in creating safe, functional, and inclusive swimming environments. Whether accommodating limited mobility, aging populations, or young children, tailored pool entry systems support improved access and user comfort.William Gunzburg , owner of Kingfish Pools Inc. in Metairie, Louisiana, highlights the importance of customizing these elements during the design and renovation process.“Pool accessibility is more than just a convenience. It's a critical part of ensuring that every user can enjoy and enter the water safely, regardless of physical ability or age,” said Gunzburg.Functional Entryways Built for Real-World UseStandard pool designs often rely on traditional ladders or steep drop-offs that may work for athletic swimmers but present significant challenges for others. Custom entry features-such as wide steps, sun ledges, beach entries, and built-in handrails-offer gradual, predictable transitions into the water.These features are particularly beneficial for:Individuals recovering from surgery or injuryOlder adults with reduced strength or joint painChildren who need shallow areas to play safelyUsers who experience sensory or balance-related difficultiesBy incorporating these features early in the planning stage, pool environments become more adaptable to future needs, especially in residential settings where homeowners may choose to age in place.Design Options for Enhanced AccessibilitySeveral design elements are commonly used to improve entry and exit functionality in custom pools. Each can be adapted to specific mobility needs, aesthetic preferences, and space constraints:Tanning Ledges / Baja Shelves – Shallow, submerged platforms ideal for resting, supervising children, or gradually adjusting to water temperature.Wide, Tiered Steps – Allow for a more gradual descent with enough width for stable footing and resting spots.Extended Handrails – Provide added support during entry and exit, especially when paired with wider steps.Zero-Entry (Beach Entry) – Sloped entrances that simulate a shoreline, offering step-free access for walkers or wheelchairs.Textured Surfaces – Non-slip finishes reduce the risk of slipping, particularly in high-traffic or high-humidity environments.Custom entry features are typically built using the same materials as the pool shell-such as gunite or fiberglass-and are reinforced to accommodate repeated use and increased structural demand.Building for Lifespan and ComplianceIn many cases, accessibility-focused pool design aligns with existing building codes or ADA guidelines for public or commercial facilities. Though private homes are not held to the same regulatory standards, incorporating accessible features still offers long-term value-both in usability and potential resale considerations.Pools designed with accessibility in mind often experience fewer injuries and a higher rate of long-term satisfaction among users. Design elements such as extended step platforms, grab rails, and stable seating areas promote both safety and relaxation.Accessibility as a Value Driver in Residential ProjectsResidential clients increasingly request accessibility features even when no current mobility challenges exist. Anticipating future needs has become a key design consideration. Whether planning for aging family members, multigenerational households, or personal recovery support, entryway customization ensures long-term relevance and comfort.In homes throughout Metairie, New Orleans, and surrounding areas, custom entry options are often integrated seamlessly into contemporary designs. Aesthetic priorities remain intact while functionality is enhanced.Renovation and Retrofit SolutionsFor existing pools that were not originally built with accessibility in mind, retrofit options are available. Step additions, rail installations, and shallow platform integration can be performed during remodels or resurfacing projects. These changes are often completed without altering the overall pool shape or structure, making them cost-effective upgrades that increase safety.For concrete and gunite pools, step extensions or sun ledges can be poured and integrated during scheduled maintenance or repair. For fiberglass and vinyl pools, modular components or retrofitted stair inserts may be used to add new entry points.Practical Considerations for Climate and UsageIn southern climates like Louisiana, pool usage extends across longer seasonal windows. Custom entry options allow for safe, casual access during cooler months or for users who prefer gradual immersion. Shallow ledges and steps also accommodate socialization, stretching, and low-impact exercise-activities common among older adults or those with limited mobility.Additionally, textured finishes on steps and shallow areas improve traction under wet conditions, addressing common safety concerns in regions with high humidity or rainfall.Community and Family-Focused DesignMany pool owners seek environments that welcome guests of all ages and abilities. Custom entry systems support inclusive gatherings by eliminating physical barriers and reducing risk. These features often become gathering points within the pool, supporting both utility and recreation.For clients managing pools in group homes, wellness centers, or therapeutic environments, custom steps and ramps play an essential role in program delivery. Ease of entry translates to increased use and engagement across wider populations.

