Afghanistan-Morocco Futsal Friendly Today

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan and Morocco are all set to square off in a friendly futsal match today (Tuesday).

The side match is scheduled to commence at 7:00pm Afghanistan time in Rabat, the capital of Morocco.

The clash comes hard on the heels of a quadrilateral futsal tournament involving Afghanistan, Morocco, China and Portugal.

In the Morocco event, Afghanistan secured third place, defeating China 6–2.

This will be the fourth fixture between Afghanistan and Morocco. The Moroccan team has won all the previous three matches.

hz/mud