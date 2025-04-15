MP To Hold Workshop On Forest Restoration & Climate Change On April 18

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 15 (IANS) A two-day national workshop focusing on key issues such as forest restoration, climate change, and community-based livelihoods in the tribal regions of Madhya Pradesh will be held in Bhopal from April 18, an official said on Tuesday.

He said that the event will be held at Noronha Administrative Academy and will be attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav.

A senior official of the Forest Department told IANS that the Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav will review the progress of several development works related to forests and the Centre's initiatives for tribals.

He added that he will also issue necessary directions to the state government during the workshop.

He said that on the occasion, an audio-visual presentation focused on tribal communities and nature conservation will also be showcased.

Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, along with some other senior ministers, will also join the workshop.

“Forests play a crucial role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. This workshop marks an important step toward sustainable and equitable development centred on forests, biodiversity, natural resources, and tribal livelihoods,” the official added.

He said that the various sessions of the national workshop will include in-depth discussions on topics such as the current legal frameworks for forest conservation, their limitations and solutions, the Biodiversity Amendment Act 2023, community forest rights, documentation of traditional knowledge, and forest restoration.

The official said that Professor Ramesh from Bengaluru will deliver a special expert lecture.

“Other speakers, such as Dr. Yogesh Gokhale and Dr. Rajendra Dhatonde, will also address different sessions. Governor Mangubhai Patel will be the Chief Guest at the workshop's valedictory session. Former Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Harsh Chauhan will deliver the concluding address,” he said.

The official said that the workshop will also feature screenings of documentary films focused on afforestation, climate sensitivity, and inclusive participation of forest-dwelling communities.