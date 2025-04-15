4KIDS Hosts 2Nd Annual Culinary Takeoff, Raising Over $56,000 To Fuel Futures For Children In Foster Care

Andrew Holmes, 4KIDS President, speaking at Culinary Takeoff

Delicious dish served at Culinary Takeoff

Guests enjoying Culinary Takeoff Photobooth

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Friday, April 11, 4KIDS welcomed nearly 300 guests to Banyan Air Service at the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport for its 2nd Annual Culinary Takeoff: Fueling Futures 4KIDS. The unique fundraising event brought together the community for an unforgettable evening of food, meaningful storytelling, and impactful giving-all in support of children and families in foster care.The hangar was transformed into a lively culinary experience featuring 12 local restaurants and caterers, each offering flavorful small bites throughout the night. Guests enjoyed a delicious variety of cuisines, from savory Cuban and authentic Italian to homemade sweet treats, satisfying every palate.During the program, Andrew Holmes, President of 4KIDS, and Tom Lukasik, Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer, shared the vision behind the organization's Capital Campaign. They highlighted the critical need for reform in the foster care system and emphasized 4KIDS' transformative impact, including their remarkable placement stability rate and wrap-around support for foster families.Following the program, guests mingled among luxury aircraft, enjoyed live music, participated in interactive photo booths, and watched a live artist create a stunning painting in real-time.The evening concluded with winners of the online auction claiming exciting travel getaways to Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and domestic destinations through Southwest Airlines. Culinary-themed raffles also added to the excitement, awarding vouchers to the various restaurants in attendance to lucky attendees.In total, the event raised over $56,000 to benefit 4KIDS' Capital Campaign-funds that will drive regional expansion, build a lasting legacy, and support innovative programs that serve children and families daily across South Florida, the Treasure Coast, and Southwest Florida.To learn more about 4KIDS and how to support their mission, visit .

Michele Rogan

4KIDS

+1 954-979-7911

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.