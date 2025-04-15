HADRIUS REVOLUTIONIZES COMPLIANCE WITH AI-POWERED TECHNOLOGY SUITE, RECOGNIZED AS A 2025 GLOBAL TECH AWARD WINNER IN REGTECH

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadrius , a leader in AI-powered compliance technology, is proud to announce its recognition in the RegTech category at the prestigious 2025 Global Tech Awards. This award solidifies Hadrius' position at the forefront of the RegTech revolution, recognizing the company for its transformative approach to compliance management in the financial services industry.

The Global Tech Award recognizes Hadrius for delivering a comprehensive, intelligent suite of solutions that empowers compliance professionals to stay ahead of evolving regulations and focus on what truly matters-mitigating risk and driving business growth. As regulatory demands become increasingly complex, compliance teams at large financial firms are under immense pressure to maintain oversight while driving operational efficiency. Hadrius' innovative AI-driven platform is designed to meet this challenge head-on, enhancing compliance oversight, automating manual processes, and reducing regulatory risks with unmatched precision.

"We are truly honored to receive this recognition," said Som Mohaptra , a Founder of Hadrius. "At Hadrius, our mission is to redefine compliance by empowering teams to work smarter, not harder, within the ever-evolving regulatory landscape. This award isn't just about the tools we provide-it's about enabling compliance teams to reclaim their time, reduce operational burdens, and operate with unmatched confidence. It's a testament to the dedication of our incredible team and the tangible impact we're making in helping compliance professionals navigate the future with efficiency and precision."

Hadrius' suite of AI-powered tools offers a holistic approach to compliance, tackling everything from off-channel communications and marketing material compliance to trade surveillance and firm-wide compliance oversight. By streamlining critical functions, Hadrius reduces the time and cost of compliance management while providing firms with the tools they need to demonstrate compliance and mitigate risks with confidence.

As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve, Hadrius is more committed than ever to providing firms with the cutting-edge technology needed to stay ahead of the curve. This recognition from the Global Tech Awards is a testament to Hadrius' ongoing leadership in the RegTech space and commitment to delivering AI-powered solutions that truly empower the compliance teams we serve.

Enhancing Compliance Oversight with a Comprehensive AI-Driven Product Suite

Through a unified approach to compliance oversight, Hadirus empowers compliance teams to stay ahead of regulatory demands with confidence. Key solutions include:



Electronic Communications Archiving : Proactively monitors, captures and archives emails, texts, IMs, and social media accounts across 30+ channels, ensuring compliance and streamlining audits by providing a centralized hub of all off-channel communications.

Marketing Review : With AI-powered content analysis, Hadrius reduces review time by up to 70%, automating the marketing compliance review processes and ensuring materials are compliant before release.

Employee Oversight : Automates the monitoring and archiving of personal transactions, employee activities, and certification processes controls ensure compliance with internal policies and regulations, reducing manual oversight and increasing operational efficiency. Firm Oversight : Centralizes the tracking of compliance tasks, evidence, and reporting. Proactively manage firm-wide risks, reducing administrative burden and increasing confidence in compliance practices.

To learn more about how Hadrius can transform your compliance operations, or to request a demo, visit .

About Hadrius

Hadrius is a trusted leader in AI-powered compliance software solutions tailored for the financial services industry. Built by a team of compliance professionals, asset managers and seasoned software engineers, Hadrius was designed to eliminate the inefficiencies of manual processes and legacy systems and redefine how firms manage compliance.

Our intelligent, end-to-end platform empowers firms of all sizes to proactively mitigate risk, enhance oversight, and boost operational efficiency, equipping compliance teams with the tools they need to stay ahead of ever-evolving regulatory demands. Hadrius delivers measurable impact-saving compliance teams an average of $35,000 annually and over 19 hours per week.

