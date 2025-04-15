Five Star Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date And Webcast
Management will host a live webcast for analysts and investors to review this information at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT) on April 29, 2025.
The live webcast will be accessible from the“News & Events” section of the Company's website under“Events” at Please pre-register for the event using this link. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website for a period of 90 days.
About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The Bank has eight branches in Northern California. For more information, visit
Investor Contact:
Heather C. Luck, Chief Financial Officer
Five Star Bancorp
(916) 626-5008
...
Media Contact:
Shelley R. Wetton, Chief Marketing Officer
Five Star Bancorp
(916) 284-7827
...
Legal Disclaimer:
