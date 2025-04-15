Flexfactor And Spreedly Partner To Transform Payment Declines Into Revenue Recovery



Recover up to 30% of declined transactions : Significantly increase revenue by capturing sales that others declined.

Boost conversion rates and customer lifetime value by 10-20% : Turn declined transactions into successful purchases, driving long-term business growth. Zero risk, no upfront costs : FlexFactor only takes a small percentage of recovered revenue, with no additional SaaS or setup fees.

Seamless Setup : Embed directly in Spreedly, Merchants benefit from an easy setup with no disruptions to existing payment flows, ensuring a frictionless experience.

A part of the Open Payments Platform, Spreedly Connect allows merchants to connect with multiple payment gateways, giving them the ability to route transactions to the best-performing providers in real-time. This ensures better performance and reduces declines. When declines occur, FlexFactor's real-time decision engine evaluates the transaction and can guarantee the sale by purchasing the invoice, allowing merchants to complete the sale immediately. FlexFactor only takes a small percentage of recovered revenue, with no additional SaaS or setup fees, making it a viable solution for eCommerce and subscription-based businesses.

"Our goal is to combat false declines at scale without adding complexity, ensuring seamless purchases," added Ze'ev Shoval , CCO and co-founder of FlexFactor . "Partnering with Spreedly enhances our solution, allowing merchants to recover revenue from declined transactions, boost conversions, and improve the customer experience. This partnership is a win-win for everyone."

The partnership between Spreedly and FlexFactor presents a powerful solution for businesses looking to optimize payment transactions, recover lost sales, and ensure a seamless customer experience.

"Partnering with FlexFactor allows us to offer merchants a comprehensive solution to tackle payment declines," said Rose Francois , VP of Partnership at Spreedly . "By integrating their real-time payment recovery service with Spreedly Optimize, we enable merchants to recover lost revenue and transform declines into opportunities for growth."

About Spreedly

Spreedly's open payments platform enables access to the global consumer, processing more than $50B GMV annually in more than 100 countries. Built to overcome the challenges of commerce in a cashless world, we empower our merchants through an open, secure and inclusive payment ecosystem, unlocking choice among PSPs, fraud tools and other innovative payment services.

About FlexFactor

FlexFactor is the industry-leading payment recovery platform, transforming declined transactions into revenue in real time. Leveraging sophisticated AI technology and predictive models, FlexFactor enables merchants to capture previously lost sales without consumer friction or additional costs. FlexFactor covers all decline codes for both purchases and subscriptions and returns up to 20% in annual revenue. Learn more at

