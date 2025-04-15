The Clever Rental LLC Launches Multi-State Expansion With First Property Acquisition In Tennessee

Axel de Chevron Villette in Sarasota

Axel de Chevron Villette on the water in Sarasota

Axel & Tracy de Chevron Villette at the Versace Mansion in Miami

Florida-based real estate firm enters Clarksville market as part of a broader strategy to deliver affordable housing across the U.S.

- Axel de Chevron VilletteSARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Clever Rental LLC Expands Operations to Tennessee Amid National Growth StrategyThe Clever Rental LLC, a Florida-based real estate investment and management company specializing in affordable housing, has announced its expansion into Tennessee with the acquisition of a residential property in Clarksville. This marks the company's first purchase outside of Florida and signals the launch of a broader national growth strategy aimed at addressing affordable housing shortages across the United States.Founded by investor and entrepreneur Axel de Chevron Villette , The Clever Rental LLC has gained recognition for its commitment to providing quality housing for low- and middle-income renters. The firm focuses on modest-sized units-particularly studios and one-bedroom homes-which are in increasingly high demand as American households trend toward smaller, single-person or dual-occupant living.“With affordability challenges rising across the country, we're expanding our footprint to meet that need in new regions-starting with Tennessee,” said Axel de Chevron Villette.“Our goal is to provide housing that is both dignified and financially accessible. We invest in properties we're proud to own and that tenants are proud to live in.”The new Clarksville acquisition is part of a multi-state expansion strategy targeting emerging markets with strong population growth, affordable acquisition costs, and resilient rental demand. The company is currently evaluating opportunities in North Carolina, Georgia, and Texas, with additional purchases expected later this year.Mission-Driven ModelThe Clever Rental LLC combines strong investment performance with a social impact mission. The firm works closely with Section 8 housing programs and nonprofit organizations such as Saint Vincent de Paul to offer units to tenants with disabilities, fixed incomes, and housing insecurity. Axel has also partnered with veteran outreach programs to provide stable housing to formerly homeless servicemembers.“Housing is not just about buildings-it's about dignity, stability, and opportunity,” said Axel.“I believe everyone deserves a safe place to call home.”Axel's approach stems from his experience navigating the post-2008 real estate landscape. Understanding the U.S. housing market was deeply undervalued after the financial crisis-especially in Florida-he began acquiring properties during the downturn, using capital from Europe at a time when the U.S. dollar was weak. This strategy allowed him to build a significant portfolio of renovated rental properties, particularly in underserved neighborhoods.Notably, he led the restoration of Rosehill Apartments, a 1925 Mediterranean Revival property in Venice, FL that was nearly demolished before Axel renovated it to historic standards.Entrepreneurial LeadershipAxel de Chevron Villette brings a rare combination of technical, financial, and operational expertise to his ventures. He holds a Master's in Aerospace Engineering-graduating valedictorian from one of France's top engineering schools-and a Master's in Quantitative Finance from HEC Paris. Prior to launching his real estate career, he spent over a decade in investment banking, holding senior roles at Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Barclays Capital, where he specialized in trading exotic interest rate derivatives and generated hundreds of millions in revenue during volatile market conditions.Fluent in three languages, Axel has lived and conducted business across Europe, Asia, and the U.S., giving him a truly international perspective. His leadership extends into the hospitality sector as well: alongside his wife, Tracy de Chevron Villette-a talented artist and creative director-he co-founded The Clever Cup LLC, a successful coffee shop in Sarasota known for its quality service and community atmosphere.Looking AheadWith its first out-of-state purchase completed, The Clever Rental LLC is preparing to scale its operations further, bringing its proven model to new communities across the country. Each expansion will be guided by the same core principles: ethical investing, tenant-centered management, and long-term impact.About The Clever Rental LLCThe Clever Rental LLC is a real estate investment company focused on acquiring, renovating, and managing affordable housing across the United States. Founded by Axel de Chevron Villette, the firm prioritizes small-unit residential properties and works closely with public housing authorities and nonprofit partners to provide stable homes for underserved populations.

