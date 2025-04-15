Varanasi Weavers Thriving With Help Of PM Modi Govt Schemes, Beneficiaries Call It 'Sanjeevani Booti'

MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, April 15 (IANS) The timeless looms of Varanasi are weaving more than just Banarasi sarees these days - they're spinning stories of revival, self-reliance, and economic empowerment. Thanks to a series of schemes launched by the Narendra Modi-led Central government, particularly after 2014, Varanasi's weavers and textile entrepreneurs are experiencing a resurgence many describe as nothing short of a "Sanjeevani Booti" - a lifeline that resurrected a dying craft.

Once grappling with the high costs of imported Chinese silk, middlemen exploitation, and lack of institutional support, Varanasi's weaving community is now seeing brighter days. With initiatives like the PM Mudra Yojana, One District One Product (ODOP), Silk Hub, and Weaver Credit Cards, not only has access to credit improved, but the supply chain has become more localised, with Indian silk now available at affordable rates.

IANS spoke to some of the weavers from Varanasi.

Local weaver Azruddin, who has been in the trade for 22 years, said: "Earlier, we had to buy expensive Chinese silk, which became costlier with GST and taxes. Now, Indian silk is not just available but is of better quality. The government has ensured that we get silk at subsidised rates with the Silk Card, which is a huge relief."

According to him, almost 50–60 weavers in his area alone have expanded operations using PM loan schemes.

"We used to work on two machines. Now, many of us are running 10 to 12 machines."

"Chinese silk was once finer, but now Indian silk is giving it tough competition. Our sarees made from Indian silk are as fine and more cost-effective," he added.

One of the most significant transformations has been the elimination of middlemen, which previously ate into weavers' earnings. Now, direct selling has enabled higher margins for local artisans.

Trader Mohammed Aneesh, who deals in Banarasi sarees, also shared about his journey.

"There was a time when we were struggling. Now, demand has surged. Earlier, I had just two machines. Today, many like me have expanded. Machines are being made locally, and business is booming. The biggest change? No more middlemen. We sell directly and profit more," he added.

For weaver entrepreneur Sarvesh Srivastava of Kashyam Textiles, the Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Yojana became the turning point.

"We took a loan of Rs 50 lakh and installed a handloom unit. Earlier, getting a loan was a struggle. Now banks are cooperative, and the process is smooth."

Srivastava shared that he was recently honoured with the 'Resham Ratna Award' by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Implementation was the missing link in previous regimes. The schemes existed, but weavers couldn't access them. Now, that's changed."

Another beneficiary, Rameshwar Lal Srivastava, who has been in the textile business for 15 years, spoke of the difference the ODOP scheme made.

"I had applied for a loan years ago, but it got stuck in paperwork. When the ODOP scheme was launched, I got Rs 5 lakh without a mortgage. I installed Jacquard Looms and upgraded my facility. It felt like the loan came to me instead of me chasing it."

For Rameshwar, the schemes were nothing short of a lifeline.

"It's truly a 'Sanjeevani Booti.' Employment in this sector was dying. Now, it's reviving and thriving," he said.