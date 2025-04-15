Windstar Cruises Reveals Innovations Made To New Yacht Star Seeker's Dining And Lounge Venues

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Culinary magic awaits in Windstar's signature dining venue, where elegant multi-course dinners meet ocean views. Guests can choose their perfect setting, whether it's dining under the stars or in a sophisticated interior atmosphere any time of dayAs the official cruise line of the James Beard Foundation, Amphora regularly showcases exclusive dishes from celebrated James Beard Foundation chefs with no reservation needed. During the day, the restaurant takes on a more casual flair, where breakfast and lunch offerings include a vibrant buffet with live cooking stations and freshly prepared á la carte selections tailored to each guest.

Basil + Bamboo: A delightful culinary journey awaits at Windstar's newest specialty venue, Basil + Bamboo, where Mediterranean and Asian flavors meet in perfect harmony. Unlike specialty dining venues on most cruise lines, this one is complimentary and serves up an exotic fusion of flavors each evening in an intimate setting. Reservations are recommended.

Yacht Club: The social heart of Star Seeker beckons guests from sunrise to starlight. By day, this beloved gathering spot serves handcrafted coffee creations alongside quick bites for breakfast or a casual lunch. As evening falls, the space transforms into an intimate lounge where travelers unwind with cocktails and conversation, all accompanied by subtle melodies.

Main Lounge: The vibrant pulse of Star Seeker comes alive in this central gathering space. By day, guests immerse themselves in enrichment presentations, port talks, and spirited trivia battles. When evening arrives, the lounge transforms into an entertainment hub where live music and performances create the soundtrack for unforgettable voyages. And the much anticipated and quite genuine crew (talent) show takes place every voyage – a Windstar tradition.

"Designing our first new build has been an exciting project for us," said Stijn Creupelandt, chief operating officer, Windstar Cruises. "Every detail of the yacht's layout has been carefully considered to maximize versatility and enhance our signature Windstar small ship experience."

In addition to the dining venues above, fire meets flavor at Star Grill, an open-air haven that serves premium smoked, grilled, and barbecued meats, fresh seafood and vegetables for memorable lunch and dinner services. For ultimate convenience, complimentary 24-hour room service delivers directly to guest suites, including Amphora's full dinner menu for those evenings when private dining feels just right.

Ultimately, Star Seeker is a new twist on Windstar's much loved Star Class yachts, with public spaces designed to serve daytime and evening roles to bring people together in the casual, welcoming atmosphere the cruise line is known for. Following its Miami christening on January 15, 2026, Star Seeker will chart an impressive course-from Caribbean shores to Alaska's majestic coastlines in summer, before venturing to Japan and the exotic landscapes of Southeast Asia, with a special focus on Thailand and Vietnam's hidden treasures.

