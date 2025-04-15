Allrise Expands To Kansas City, Elevating Service Standards In The Midwest

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Kansas City operations will be led byand, who bring a combined track record of excellence in vertical transportation systems and customer service.

"This is a major milestone for AllRise and ESI," said ESI CEO Jason Vallee . "Kansas City is growing rapidly, and we're excited to support that growth with the kind of elevator service that puts customers first. From routine maintenance to modernization projects, we're here to keep buildings moving-safely and efficiently."

Known for its fast response times, transparent communication, and customized service plans, AllRise has built a reputation as a go-to partner for building owners, property managers, and developers. The Kansas City expansion reflects AllRise's commitment to serving high-demand urban markets with tailored, local support.

"We're not just expanding-we're investing in Kansas City," said President David Ferran . "We're bringing in top technicians, best-in-class tools, and a service philosophy that values long-term relationships over short-term fixes."

VP of Operations Shawn Swisher added, "We see Kansas City as a hub of opportunity. We're excited to be part of its momentum and to provide the kind of responsive, high-quality elevator service this city deserves."

The new Kansas City office is now open and accepting service inquiries across the metro area.

About AllRise

AllRise delivers the highest-quality elevator modernization and maintenance services available-on time and within budget. We take the time to ask the right questions and perform thorough evaluations to identify solutions that solve elevator problems correctly the first time.

AllRise repairs, maintains, modernizes, designs, and installs elevator systems to meet your needs. We aren't limited by product lines-and neither are you. Rather than offering one-size-fits-all solutions, we listen to your concerns, limitations, and requirements to deliver an elevator system that works best for your property.

