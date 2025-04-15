71% Of Sunrise Senior Living Communities Recognized In 2025 U.S. News Best Senior Living Ratings -- A New Record

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In its fourth year participating in the national ratings, Sunrise increased its number of recognized communities by 27 over 2024, with 71% of surveyed communities earning either a "Best of" badge or an accolade in key areas of the resident experience.

"There is no greater honor than being recognized by the those who matter most-our residents and their families we have the privilege of serving," said Jack R. Callison Jr., CEO of Sunrise Senior Living. "This year's record setting results speak to the enduring passion of our team members, our vibrant hospitality, lifestyle and wellness offerings, and our unwavering focus on creating a personalized, high-quality experience for every individual who calls Sunrise home at all price points."

New in 2025, U.S. News introduced a set of Accolade emblems in five specific categories: Management & Staff, Food & Dining, Feels Like Home, Caregiving (excluding Independent Living), and Activities & Enrichments. These new recognitions reflect additional areas where Sunrise communities are excelling and set a new standard for quality in senior living.

Highlights from this year's results include:



166 Sunrise communities earned 2025 awards

155 communities received "Best of" badges

150 communities were recognized with category-specific Accolades 45 communities were named "Best" for the first time

An additional 58 communities earned honors in 2025, showcasing tremendous momentum and impact year over year. Importantly, Caregiving and Feels Like Home were the most awarded accolade categories across the portfolio.

These ratings are based on extensive consumer feedback collected from residents and their families, reflecting real-life satisfaction with critical aspects of senior living-from quality of care to dining experiences and community atmosphere.

To view the full list of award-winning Sunrise communities and categories, visit SunriseSeniorLiving/USNews2025 .

For more information behind the data analyzed in the U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living, refer to the methodology .

To learn more about Sunrise or to find a community near you, please visit our website, .

About Sunrise Senior Living

Founded in 1981, is credited with establishing the modern era of senior living. Each Sunrise community is dedicated to delivering a personalized approach to senior living where every aspect of the services and environment is built around the specific wants and needs of the individual seniors that call the community home. From purposefully created and thoughtful design, to engaging programming and lifestyle activities and best-in-class quality of care that evolves with the needs of each senior, Sunrise's industry-leading innovation is built upon its mission to champion quality of life for all seniors. Celebrating over 40 years, Sunrise operates more than 240 communities in the United States and Canada serving nearly 20,000 residents. With more than 20,000 highly trained team members, Sunrise offers a full range of personalized services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

