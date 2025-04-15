Odisha: Miscreant Set Ablaze Biju Patnaik’S Statue; CM Majhi Condemns The Incident

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 15 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday strongly condemned the incident of setting ablaze former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik's statue in Patnagarh area of Balangir district.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident that reportedly took place early Tuesday morning.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that CM Majhi further asserted that the person involved in this incident must have been a despicable and mentally ill person.

The Chief Minister has also directed the district police to take stringent action against the culprits involved in the incident.

“So far, one person has been arrested in connection with this incident. The Chief Minister has also issued strict instructions to bring to light if there is any conspiracy behind this incident,” informed the CMO.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government believes in respecting all the great sons of Odisha and taking all the steps to accord them due respect.

Expressing his deep respect towards Biju Babu, the Chief Minister said that the former Chief Minister's birth anniversary was recently celebrated with great enthusiasm at the state level on March 5. The Chief Minister also participated in celebrations and remembered Biju Babu.

The CMO said that Biju Babu's Shraddha Diwas will also be celebrated with grandeur on April 17.

The opposition Biju Janata Dal on Tuesday also condemned the incident, calling it a heinous crime which tarnished the pride and dignity of Odisha. The party stated that Biju Babu is the symbol of Odia pride.

The BJD leader Sanjay Das Burma stated that Biju Patnaik doesn't belong to any party or group but is the most respected leader of Odisha.

“The burning of Biju Babu's statue is not only a heinous crime but also an unfortunate incident that has shaken the self-respect and identity of Odisha. Incidents insulting the glorious memory of Biju Babu have repeatedly been occurring under this government. The government's silence is mysterious. This insult to late Biju Babu has deeply hurt the people of the state,” said BJD leader Das Burma.

He demanded the immediate arrest of all the culprits involved in this heinous and unfortunate act.

The BJD on Tuesday also staged a massive protest condemning the desecration and burning of the statue of legendary leader Biju Patnaik at Patnagarh in Balangir district.

Senior BJD leaders, including Party Media Affairs Head and former Minister Pratap Jena, Vice President Debi Prasad Mishra, National Spokesperson Santrupta Mishra, Chief Whip Pramila Mallick, and a large number of senior and youth leaders, gathered near the Biju Patnaik statue at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar to register their protest.