PERFECT GAME PARTNERS WITH BRUCE BOLT AS EXCLUSIVE BATTING GLOVE AND SLIDING MITT PROVIDER

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of this collaboration, each Perfect Game All-American will receive an exclusive All-American colorway of BRUCE BOLT batting gloves and sliding mitts, designed specifically for the event's top-tier athletes. Additionally, Select Fest participants will be outfitted with BRUCE BOLT Series batting gloves and sliding mitts, while National Showcase players will receive BRUCE BOLT Series batting gloves to enhance their on-field performance.

Beyond these event-specific provisions, BRUCE BOLT and Perfect Game will jointly develop and launch an exclusive collection of batting gloves, sliding mitts and arm sleeves, which will be available later this year. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to equipping the next generation of elite baseball players with the highest-quality gear.

"Perfect Game is thrilled to partner with BRUCE BOLT to provide our athletes with the highest-quality equipment that enhances their performance on the field," said Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. "BRUCE BOLT's dedication to craftsmanship and excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to develop and showcase the best young baseball talent in the country."

"Perfect Game represents the pinnacle of youth baseball, and BRUCE BOLT is excited to support these talented athletes with the best batting gloves and sliding mitts available," said Bear Mayre, Founder & CEO of BRUCE BOLT. "Our goal is to help these players perform at their highest level while also celebrating their achievements through custom and exclusive gear."

For more information on this partnership, follow Perfect Game on X , Instagram and TikTok and BRUCE BOLT on Instagram and TikTok .

Media contacts:

Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

Tori Hanna / [email protected]

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,210 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,134 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2023 Draft, for example, 95 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About BRUCE BOLT

BRUCE BOLT is the premier manufacturer of premium batting gloves and performance gear for baseball and softball players of all levels. Known for its superior craftsmanship, durability, and comfort, BRUCE BOLT products are trusted by elite athletes worldwide. The company's mission is to support players in their pursuit of greatness with gear that performs as hard as they do.

SOURCE Perfect Game USA