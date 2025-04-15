Healthcare IT Today And The Alliance For Smart Healthcare Excellence Unveil Smarthealthcaretech

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare IT Today and the Alliance for Smart Healthcare Excellence (the Alliance) today announced the launch of SmartHealthcareTech , a groundbreaking online platform dedicated to connecting healthcare providers with the latest in smart care technologies. This collaboration combines the expertise of two leaders in healthcare innovation to offer healthcare companies enhanced visibility and thought leadership opportunities, while giving providers access to valuable resources, survey research, and insights on emerging smart care solutions.

A Joint Venture for Greater Impact

SmartHealthcareTech addresses two primary objectives:

The platform offers a dedicated outlet for companies to showcase their smart care technologies to a focused audience of healthcare providers and other buyers, strengthening brand recognition as well as enhancing trust through thought leadership.The site delivers educational materials, research findings, and best-practice resources, arming providers with the knowledge necessary to make informed decisions about smart care solutions.

Powered by ongoing survey research, SmartHealthcareTech will spotlight top trends, highlight innovative products, offer actionable insights, and feature expert commentary-ensuring both companies and providers benefit from real-time market intelligence.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Alliance for Smart Healthcare Excellence on SmartHealthcareTech," said John Lynn, Founder of Healthcare IT Today. "Smart care is important and growing quickly. On this new platform, we will deliver our award-winning video, audio and written healthcare stories – focused on this aspect of healthcare. It will be the best place to discover new smart healthcare innovations and gain the confidence to adopt these cutting-edge technologies.

"The launch of SmartHealthcareTech reflects our joint vision to transform healthcare by promoting practical innovation," said Steve Lieber, Chief Executive Officer of the Alliance for Smart Healthcare Excellence. "By leveraging our two organizations' expertise and amplifying survey-driven insights, we aim to create a go-to destination for healthcare professionals exploring the future of smart care solutions."

Visit to learn more.

About Healthcare IT Today

Healthcare IT Today is a leading provider of healthcare IT news, insight, and analysis. Our videos, podcasts, written articles, and social posts reach an audience of 200,000+ healthcare IT, product, company, and organizational leaders. As part of the Healthcare Scene media network, our mission is to share practical innovations in and the best uses of technology in healthcare.

About the Alliance for Smart Healthcare Excellence

The Alliance for Smart Healthcare Excellence (the Alliance) is dedicated to driving innovation in healthcare through advocacy, research, and collaboration. By fostering an ecosystem where healthcare organizations, vendors, and technology experts come together, the Alliance empowers providers to confidently embrace advanced care solutions and best practices.

