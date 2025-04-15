403
Turkish, German Defense Chiefs Meet in Ankara
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Turkey’s Minister of National Defense, Yasar Guler, welcomed a distinguished guest in the capital city of Ankara—General Carsten Breuer, the Chief of the General Staff of Germany.
This visit marked a significant diplomatic engagement between the two NATO allies and was organized within an official framework of military cooperation and dialogue.
According to a statement released on the social media platform X by Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense, "Yasar Guler received General Carsten Breuer, Chief of the German General Staff, who arrived in Ankara at the official invitation of Chief of the Turkish General Staff, General Metin Gurak."
The statement emphasized that the high-level meeting was convened in response to an invitation extended by General Metin Gurak, who leads Turkey’s General Staff.
The ministry further noted that General Gurak was in attendance during the discussions, indicating the importance of the encounter and the level of representation from both nations’ armed forces.
His presence at the meeting underscores the collaborative nature of the exchange and the intent to deepen bilateral military relations.
Despite the significance of the event, no additional information or specifics were shared about the contents of the discussions or any agreements made during the visit.
The lack of further elaboration leaves room for speculation about the agenda, which might have included topics such as regional security, defense cooperation, or joint military exercises.
