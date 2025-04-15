Jimerson Birr Welcomes Experienced Litigator, Curtis Campbell, To Its Esteemed Legal Team

Curtis Campbell

Campbell brings multi-state experience and a business-focused approach to strengthen the firm's growing litigation practice

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jimerson Birr is pleased to announce the addition of Attorney, Curtis Campbell, to the firm's growing roster. With a strong background in catastrophic commercial litigation, construction disputes and class action litigation, Campbell brings a wealth of experience to the firm's growing business litigation practice. Campbell's prior experience includes addressing coverage-related issues under various insurance policies, including determining whether businesses were entitled to coverage for COVID-19 related losses in the landmark case In re: Society Insurance Company COVID-19 Business Interruption Insurance Coverage Litigation, MDL Docket No. 2964.Campbell's practice is distinguished by his business-forward approach to litigation, formed by his previous work in the banking sector with SunTrust (now Truist). He has extensive experience conducting due diligence on a wide range of matters, including litigation, compliance with state and federal regulations, employee classification and existing contracts. He has played a key role in high-profile acquisitions, such as the purchase of a multi-use property in New York and the acquisition of a Florida-based company by a publicly traded corporation. Additionally, Campbell is admitted to practice in five states: Florida, Georgia, New York, Texas and Tennessee.“Curtis embodies a team-first approach and an ownership mentality that sets the standard for others and aligns perfectly with the firm's values. His addition strengthens the depth of our talent, and we are confident that both our team and our clients will be exceptionally well-served by his contributions,” stated Brandon Meadows, Managing Partner.A graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, Campbell earned his Juris Doctorate from Belmont University College of Law, where he won the award for“Best Brief” in back-to-back years at a national moot court competition. In addition, he served as President of the Legal Aid Society. During his tenure with Legal Aid, he advanced access to justice for underserved communities by assisting undocumented immigrants with asylum, DACA and other immigration-related matters. He also partnered with the Magdalene Clinic to help survivors of prostitution clear criminal records. Beyond his legal practice, Campbell is an active contributor to the Jacksonville legal community. He coaches the mock trial team for Ribault High School and participates as a judge in Jacksonville University's College of Law mock court events.“Joining Jimerson Birr is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with a talented team and contribute to the firm's continued success in complex commercial and construction litigation,” said Campbell.“I look forward to working with my colleagues to deliver practical, results-oriented solutions to our clients' most challenging legal issues.”About Jimerson Birr: Established in 2009, Jimerson Birr is a Florida-based law firm dedicated to exceeding client expectations through personalized legal strategies. Specializing in commercial disputes, transactions, and operational issues, the firm serves industries such as construction, banking, healthcare, manufacturing, real estate development, and community associations. With a focus on delivering tailored solutions, Jimerson Birr combines expertise and commitment to help businesses achieve their objectives.###Millie LeedsMarketing Manager...(904) 389-0050

