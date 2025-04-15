Sidharth Malhotra To Star In Comedy Film Produced By Mahaveer Jain

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in the upcoming yet-to-be-titled comedy film helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Raaj, who is known for the 'Dream Girl' franchise and 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', is joining forces with producer Mahaveer Jain for the film. The film is set to go on the floors in September 2025.

A source close to the development revealed, "The yet untitled film is an out and out big budget comedy entertainer, and the entire team from Sidharth Malhotra to Mahaveer Jain and Raaj Shaandilyaa are excited to take it on floors towards the second half of 2025. The characters and world have the potential to lead itself to a one-of-its-kind high concept franchise. It is written by Sanjeev”.

The film is co-produced by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who is known for the 'Fukrey' franchise. Mrighdeep is also a partner in MJF. The source also added that Mahaveer Jain is actively developing multiple other films currently in various stages of development.

"With a yet untitled comic entertainer and a creature comedy, Mahaveer Jain is all set to entertain the audience in 2025. Both the films have unique scripts, and have been designed for a large-scale entertainment”, the source added.

This project adds to Mahaveer Jain's growing production slate, which includes 'Nagzilla' with Kartik Aaryan, where he will be collaborating with Karan Johar which will again see Mrighdeep Singh Lamba in the director's chair.

Meanwhile, the yet-to-be-titled comedy film comes at a correct time for Sidharth Malhotra, as the actor wraps up 'Param Sundari' and prepares for his upcoming project with Ekta Kapoor and TVF. Sidharth's schedule also includes 'Race 4' with Saif Ali Khan and potential collaborations with filmmaker Saran Sharma and producer Karan Johar.