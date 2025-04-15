403
PICCADILY UNVEILS AWARD-WINNING INDRI FOUNDER’S RESERVE 11 YO SINGLE MALT WHISKY – A TRIBUTE TO ITS FOUNDER AND INDIA’S LEGACY AND CRAFTSMANSHIP
(MENAFN- Avian We) 14th April, New Delhi – Piccadily Agro Industries Limited, the company behind India’s fastest-growing single malt brand - Indri, proudly announces the launch of its award-winning Indri Founder’s Reserve 11-Year-Old Single Malt Whisky. A landmark release in the Indian single malt whisky landscape, this exceptional expression is a tribute to Pt. Kidar Nath Sharma, the pioneering founder of the Piccadily Group. Crafted with an unwavering commitment to excellence, Indri Founder’s Reserve 11-Year-Old is more than just a whisky—it’s a rare gem and a legacy in a bottle.
Aged for an extraordinary 11 years in Ex-Bordeaux Red Wine Casks, this limited-edition release exemplifies the art of whisky-making in the distinctive sub-tropical terroir of northern India. The extreme climate conditions at the Indri distillery, from scorching summers of 50°C to freezing winters of 0°C, accelerates the whisky’s maturation, creating an opulent, full-bodied expression that exudes complexity and depth unique to the region’s terroir.
Bottled at 50% ABV for India and 58.5% ABV for international markets, Indri Founder’s Reserve 11-Year-Old delivers a robust yet harmonious balance of flavours resulting in a whisky that is both rare and remarkable. The deep amber liquid offers an aromatic bouquet of dark fruits and warm spices that open into a palate of caramelized nuts, and velvety vanilla, concluding with an indulgent finish of oak and wine-influenced sweetness. With a limited release of only 1,100 bottles available worldwide—split evenly between India and select international markets—this rare release is both a collector’s treasure and a connoisseur’s delight.
This release is a heartfelt homage to Pt. Kidar Nath Sharma whose entrepreneurial vision transformed the family business into a diverse Piccadily Group. His spirit of resilience, innovation, and excellence continues to inspire the legacy of the Piccadily Group today.
Indri Founder’s Reserve 11-Year-Old single malt whisky has already captivated global whisky experts, earning prestigious accolades across the world:
• World Whisky Awards 2025 – Category Winner (Gold) – Single Malt 12 Years & Under
• San Francisco World Spirits Competition – Gold – 90 Points
• International Whisky Competition – Top 15 Whiskies of the World (Ranked #8), 1st Place Best Single Malt Indian Whisky – 95.09 Points
• New York World Wine & Spirits Competition – Gold
• Whiskies of the World – Double Gold
• Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards – Platinum Award – 98 Points
• International Wine & Spirits Competition (IWSC) – Silver – 92 Points
“Indri Founder’s Reserve 11-Year-Old single malt is a symbol of India’s ascension in the world of fine single malt whisky. Aged to perfection and crafted with care, this expression embodies the essence of our founder’s dream: to create world-class Indian single malt whisky with soul, structure, and enduring quality.” Shalini Sharma, Head of Marketing, Piccadily Agro Industries Limited.
With Indri Founder’s Reserve 11-Year-Old, Piccadily Agro Industries Limited continues to redefine India’s whisky narrative. This release is not just about whisky; it is about India’s emergence as a force to be reckoned with in the world of fine spirits. It is a celebration of our land, our craft, and our ability to produce world-class single malts that stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world. Whisky enthusiasts and collectors worldwide are invited to experience this rare expression that encapsulates the rich legacy of Piccadily and the evolving excellence of Indian whisky-making.
Price on request.
