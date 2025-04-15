Scotlynn Soars To #17 In North America’S Top Brokerage Firms Ranking

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT MYERS, Fla., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scotlynn has made a major leap in the Transport Topics 2025 climbing from #31 to #17 among North America's Top Brokerage Firms. This impressive jump reflects the company's continued growth, innovation, and commitment to service excellence.

The momentum didn't stop there-Scotlynn also rose in Top 100 Logistics Companies rankings, securing the #40 spot, up from #70 in 2024. These advancements highlight the company's strategic focus on delivering efficient, reliable, versatile, and cost-effective shipping solutions across the continent.

“Our people, with their critical thinking, proactive communication, and deep expertise, are the reason we deliver”, said Scott Biddle , CEO and President.

Scotlynn's rise in the rankings is fueled by its dedication to quality, innovation, and unmatched customer service. As a North American leader in logistics, Scotlynn continues to push the boundaries of managed transportation , delivering excellence at a larger scale-one shipment at a time.

The rankings are compiled by Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A), a trusted leader in supply chain research and consulting. A&A's annual“Top 3PL” lists are based on its Who's Who in Logistics guide, which evaluates third-party logistics providers by their capabilities, performance, and industry impact.

Scotlynn is a premier provider of transportation, logistics , and produce services, serving clients across North America. With a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and operational excellence, Scotlynn continues to set the standard in a competitive industry.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Melissa Stefureak ...