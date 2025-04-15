Silq Technologies Awarded Group Purchasing Agreement For Cleartract® Catheters With Premier, Inc.

Silq Technologies Also Awarded Technology Breakthrough Designation for ClearTract® Catheters

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Silq Technologies Corporation , a privately held advanced materials science company, has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement and Technology Breakthrough Designation with Premier, Inc. Effective April 1, 2025, the new agreement allows Premier's members to take advantage of pre-negotiated pricing and terms for ClearTract catheters. Premier offers Technology Breakthrough Designations to companies with innovations that offer a major advantage to patients and healthcare providers in terms of patient safety, superior clinical outcomes, and improved operational efficiencies.

“We are honored to enter into a purchase agreement with Premier for our ClearTract proprietary technology,” said D. Verne Sharma, President and CEO, Silq Technologies.“Silq is committed to improving healthcare outcomes and is keen to bring to Premier's members the revolutionary ClearTract technology. Our products enhance the quality of life of patients who are experiencing debilitating catheter-related complications while at the same time delivering a decrease in patient infection rates and the need for antibiotic therapies.”

Silq Technologies is the first company in the world to commercialize zwitterion technology in silicone-based implantable medical devices. Zwitterion surface technology has been a topic of extensive research in academia for several decades as a means of reducing medical implant-associated infections and complications without the use of antibiotics. Zwitterion-treated surfaces have also been shown to mitigate fibrosis and thrombosis, reduce encrustation, and enhance surface lubricity. However, manufacturing and economic challenges have prevented their commercial applicability until now. State of the art research among material scientists, chemists, microbiologists, and biomedical engineers at the University of California, Los Angeles has led to Silq's customizable solutions.

The ClearTract Foley catheter, Silq's first product with the technology, has been FDA cleared for sale for urethral, suprapubic, and nephrostomy applications. The surface treatment is designed to confer greater surface lubricity and minimize biofilm formation, urinary tract infection, encrustation, and blockage. Preliminary findings of two randomized clinical trials demonstrate highly favorable clinical outcomes and the economic benefits of Silq's technology. Final results are expected to be published in the coming months.

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, providing solutions to two-thirds of all healthcare providers in the United States. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers, payers, and policymakers to make healthcare better with national scale, actionable intelligence, and novel technologies. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting, and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Silq Technologies Corporation

Silq Technologies is a leader in advanced biomaterials. The company's patented zwitterion-based technology and scalable manufacturing platform deliver a unique surface treatment that is designed to resist the adhesion of organic material, thereby improving the effectiveness, efficiency, and safety of a broad range of commercial products. The technology can be used in medical devices, medical implants, microfluidics, biopharma applications, water treatment facilities, and much more. The company's first product, a surface treated silicone Foley catheter, has been cleared for sale by the FDA and is in early stages of commercialization. Silq is working with several medical device manufacturers to evaluate the clinical benefits of Silq's zwitterion coating on their implantable products. For additional information, visit .

Public Relations Team

Silq Technologies Corp.

email us here

Silq Technologies Corporation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.