Loca Loka Tequila Celebrates Distribution Expansion With Multi-City Tour

"Following our initial success at last year's launch, we are so excited to expand our footprint into additional markets in the U.S.," said Laurance Brady, Loca Loka Regional Head USA. "We look forward to continuing to showcase the unique blending of Indian and Mexican cultures to the American consumer."

From May 1st to 4th, Loca Loka is celebrating their distribution expansion by hosting a series of consumer events timed to the upcoming Cinco de Mayo holiday in the markets of New Jersey, New York, Miami, Dallas and Las Vegas. These events will offer consumers the opportunity to learn more about Loca Loka, meet brand owners, taste through the full portfolio of tequilas and enjoy some Cinco de Mayo themed cocktails. The events schedule includes parties, meet & greets with the brand founders Rana Dagubatti and Anirudh Ravichander and more.

Cinco de Mayo Event Activation Schedule:

May 1st

4:30pm - 7:30pm - Bottle Signing at Buyrite in New Jersey

May 2nd

11:00pm - After Party at Giselle in Miami

May 3rd



3:30pm - 6:30pm - Consumer Event at Goat's Arena Bar and Grill in Dallas 11:00pm -2:00am - After Party at Citizen in Dallas

May 4th



3:00pm - 6:00pm - Meet & Greet at Atomic Golf in Las Vegas 11:00pm - After Party at Azul in Las Vegas

Loca Loka Tequila, distilled from 100% pure highland agave, perfectly balances sweetness and spice. This blend captures the essence of the festive spirit of Mexico and aromatic spices of Indian cuisine, delivering a bold and exquisite experience. More than just a tequila, Loca Loka celebrates a cultural tapestry woven from the rich heritage of India and Mexico. The tequila name, combining the Spanish "LOCA" (crazy) and the Sanskrit "LOKA" (world), captures the essence of a spirit that transcends borders, offering a unique blend of traditions, tastes, and communal joy.

Loca Loka is backed by internationally acclaimed actor Rana Daggubati and Anirudh, one of Spotify's top-streamed artists, as brand co-creators. Together with entrepreneur Harsha Vadlamudi's business acumen, their knack for transcending borders will enrich the Loca Loka journey with creative storytelling, inviting consumers on a unique cultural exploration.

Currently, Loca Loka offers two types of tequilas within their portfolio - Tequila Blanco, featuring blends of the rounder fruity flavors of cooked agave with the earthier floral flavors of the Highland agaves, and Tequila Reposado, featuring a richer aroma, and aged in French and American oak barrels for 4-6 months.

Both the Blanco and Reposado are available in select retailers and consumers can learn more about where to purchase the tequilas here . For more information, visit our website or follow us on Instagram .

About Loca Loka:

Loca Loka is a joint venture between three partners - leading Indian film actor Rana Daggubati and renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander, along with seasoned entrepreneur Harsha Vadlamudi, founder and CEO, ironhill hospitality Pte Ltd, Singapore. The company made its first venture into the AlcoBev industry with Tequila last year in the USA market. Starting with the newly announced handcrafted tequila brand, the team plans to globally launch several others, each designed to appeal to a worldwide audience.

Their mission is to craft exceptional spirits that appeal to a global audience and delight the palate along with narrating a story of cross-cultural collaboration with each brand. With a strong commitment to quality and authenticity, the company strives to set new standards in the industry.

PR Contact

Collin Smith

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Loca Loka