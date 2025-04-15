The Dyrt Launches First-Of-Its-Kind 'Drive Time' As Part Of PRO Membership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Drive Time is now available to everyone in The Dyrt community of campers with a PRO membership. The process is simple: Download The Dyrt app, upgrade to PRO, click Drive Time on the map, toggle to the preferred amount of time it would take to drive to a campsite, and campers can immediately view all results within that driving time.

"Camping is the quintessential weekend activity, but that also means that your time is fairly limited," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "You don't want to spend so many hours driving on Friday and Sunday that it makes your Saturday less enjoyable. Drive Time is the perfect way to immediately unlock every camping option available to you within your preferred driving time. It's also great for discovering new places close to home you never knew about."

The Dyrt PRO members already have access to dozens of filters to help them find the exact type of campground they're looking for, and the Drive Time feature enhances that lineup. In addition to finding a campsite within a specific timeframe from their current location, Drive Time is a great planning tool as well.

For example, while in The Dyrt app, change "Find camping within a driving distance from current location" to "Denver." Set it to view campgrounds within 1.5 hours of driving, click "View Results" and in a matter of seconds 385 campgrounds, RV parks, free overnight parking areas and more are mapped out clearly for the user. It's also helpful for situations where a campground may be nearby "as the crow flies," but there's no convenient direct route to get there.

"Trying to figure out where to go camping every weekend was the reason I started The Dyrt in the first place," says Sarah Smith, founder of The Dyrt. "Drive Time would have helped immensely in those days. We would have set it for one hour and made it our mission to stay at every campground in the surrounding area."

If you're a PRO member, try it out for yourself. If not, sign up for a seven-day free trial before you hit the road.

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt is the only camping app that has it all: state and national park campgrounds, RV parks, glamping, and free campsites, along with millions of user-generated campground reviews. With The Dyrt PRO , campers get comprehensive free camping tools, reservations at sold-out campgrounds , advanced route planning and maps, as well as discounts on camping. The Dyrt's 2025 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks and informed by the largest online camping community is the leading source of information for the camping industry.

