Enertech Global And Dandelion Energy Partner In One Of The Largest Deployments Of Residential Geothermal Heating And Cooling In U.S. History

GREENVILLE, Ill., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enertech Global , a leading manufacturer of geothermal (ground source) heat pumps, has been selected as the manufacturing partner to Dandelion Energy , a leading provider of geothermal heating and cooling solutions, in one of the largest residential geothermal HVAC deployments in U.S. history.

Over the next two years, Dandelion Energy will facilitate the drilling of individual ground loops and installation of Enertech heat pumps for over 1,500 homes across 14 Lennar communities in Colorado.

"Dandelion is proud to partner with Enertech to bring Lennar and their homebuyers a U.S. manufactured technology that harnesses the energy under their homes to deliver the most efficient heating and cooling solution available." said Dan Yates, Dandelion Energy's Chief Executive Officer. "This project delivers on our promise to make geothermal energy accessible and affordable." Yates added.

$30 Million in Savings Projected for Homeowners

Homeowners are expected to save approximately $30 million over 20 years compared to using air-source heat pumps. Homebuyers will also be eligible for the Section 25D clean energy credit, which provides a 30% federal tax credit for residential geothermal HVAC installations.

Reduced Peak Demand for Utilities

Geothermal heat pumps leverage the stable ground temperature to deliver consistent high performance year-round. This reduces the peak demand for utility providers, allowing them to provide safe, reliable, and affordable power for their customers. According to a recent report from the Department of Energy , widespread adoption of geothermal heat pumps could eliminate the need for 24,500 miles of new grid transmission lines and result in annual grid system savings of $4 billion.

Job Growth in the Heartland

"We are honored that the Dandelion team chose Enertech as a partner for this noteworthy project. It embodies our mission of revolutionizing the way homes and communities are heated and cooled." Derek Dwyer, Enertech's Chief Executive Officer, commented. "Our team in Mitchell, SD is excited about what this will mean for the continued investment in their factory and job growth in their community." Dwyer added.

About Enertech

Founded in 1996 in Greenville, IL, Enertech is a leading manufacturer and distributor of ground-source heat pumps for geothermal HVAC applications and air-source heat pumps for hydronic HVAC applications. Enertech's corporate headquarters is located in Greenville, IL, with manufacturing in Greenville, IL, and Mitchell, SD.

About Dandelion

Dandelion Energy is a leading provider of residential geothermal heating and cooling solutions with a mission to make geothermal energy accessible and affordable for homeowners. Since 2017, Dandelion has installed thousands of residential geothermal heat pumps and installed over 1 million linear feet of ground loops throughout the United States. The nation's leading homebuilders are partnering with Dandelion to bring the benefits of geothermal to their home buyers.

