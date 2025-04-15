Apple Montessori Schools Continues 50+ Year Legacy Of Montessori Education

With 20 New Jersey Locations & More Schools Coming Soon, Apple Montessori is Continuously Growing to Offer its Evolved Montessori Approach to New Students

WESTFIELD, N.J., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple Montessori Schools , a trusted leader in early childhood education since 1972, is proud to continue expanding its 50+ year legacy of shaping the minds and hearts of children across New Jersey, with plans to continue growing throughout the Northeast. As preschool and daycare options come and go and more public school programs are introduced, Apple Montessori Schools remains dedicated to educating, enriching, and inspiring young learners-helping them grow into kind, independent, and curious individuals who will contribute to the world in meaningful ways.

In today's ever-changing educational landscape, Apple Montessori Schools has not only stood the test of time, but has continuously grown. Born with a single location in Kinnelon, N.J., Apple has evolved into a thriving network of 20 locations and counting while staying true to the family values and Montessori roots established 53 years ago. It's the school's commitment to excellence and innovation that has allowed it to enter more communities, reaching even more families who want the best start for their children.

"Since joining the Apple Montessori Schools family, I knew immediately this was not just another school, but a legacy, a community, and a family-one that continues to grow and evolve while staying true to the Montessori principles that have seen tens of thousands of children walk out our doors prepared for what awaits them," said Andrea Vargas, MBA, MS-Ed., Chief Executive Officer of Apple Montessori Schools. "Our continued growth is a testament to the trust that generations of families have placed in us, and we will always be here to serve, educate, and inspire."

Apple Montessori Schools believes that education isn't just about academics-it's about preparing children for life. As a result, and consistent with the Montessori philosophy, the school focuses on developing the whole child intellectually, socially, emotionally, physically, and ethically in a safe, nurturing environment. Apple stands apart through this innovative approach, offering enriching programs based on the Montessori philosophy while embracing modern advancements to provide the best possible learning experience, with examples including:



STEAM curriculum

Yoga & Mindfulness

Sign Language & Foreign Language Programs

Computers in the Classroom, used moderately to prepare students for expectations in their next school setting

Enhanced Music & Art Education

Summer Camp with Unique Curriculum & Swimming Lessons Outdoor Classrooms , extending learning from the classroom to the outdoors!

To prove this commitment to excellence, Apple Montessori Schools holds itself to the highest standards, with accreditations to reflect its unwavering dedication to providing its students with the best education possible. These include:



Accreditation from Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS)

Accreditation from International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (Education Department)

Members of the International Montessori Society – Advocates of authentic Montessori education

Members of the New Jersey Montessori Association Corporation Safety-certified from Secure Education Consultants

For additional information about Apple Montessori Schools, please visit applemontessorischools . Ready to join the Apple family? Connect with the Apple team today and explore how Apple Montessori Schools can help your child reach their fullest potential!

