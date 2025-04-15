IPG Photonics To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 6
About IPG Photonics Corporation
IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company's mission is to develop innovative laser solutions making the world a better place. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. IPG is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit .
Contact:
Eugene Fedotoff
Senior Director, Investor Relations
IPG Photonics Corporation
508-597-4713
