Ashvattha Therapeutics To Present At ARVO, Retina World Congress, And AOS Annual Meeting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashvattha Therapeutics (“Ashvattha”), a clinical-stage company advancing a new class of nanomedicine therapeutics that traverse tissue barriers to selectively target and reprogram activated cells in regions of inflammation, today announced it will present new Phase 2 clinical data at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO), May 2 – May 8, 2025 in Salt Lake City, UT, Retina World Congress (RWC), May 8 – May 11, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and American Ophthalmologic Society (AOS) Conferences, May 15 – May 17, 2025 in Naples, FL.

These presentations will highlight Phase 2 results for migaldendranib (MGB), Ashvattha's investigational subcutaneous treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Phase 2 clinical data demonstrated that MGB administration lowered production of subretinal fluid reducing or eliminating the need for intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment in both the study eye and fellow eye in wet AMD and DME subjects with bilateral disease. New data indicates that MGB may be the first safe systemic therapy for the treatment of wet AMD and DME without ocular adverse events. The new data will be presented in three presentations, including a poster session and two oral presentations. The details of the presentations can be found below:

ARVO 2025:



Poster Title: Subcutaneous Migaldendranib Reduces Anti-VEGF Treatment Burden; A Unique Therapeutic Platform to Treat Retinal Vascular Disease

Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, May 7, 2025; 2:00-3:45pm MT

Session Type: Poster session Presenter: Jeff Cleland, PhD, CEO of Ashvattha Therapeutics

RWC 2025:



Presentation Title: Emerging Data om Anti-angiogenic Nanomedicine (Migaldendranib MGB/D-4517.2) for AMD and DME

Presentation Date/Time: Sunday, May 11, 2025; 11:11 – 11:16am ET

Session Type: Oral Presentation Presenter: Michael Singer, MD, Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and Director of Clinical Research, Medical Center Ophthalmology San Antonio

AOS 2025:



Presentation Title: Subcutaneous Migaldendranib 24-Week Phase 2 Study Results for Chronic Dosing for the Treatment of Neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema

Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, May 15, 2025; 3:40 – 4:00pm ET

Session Type: Paper presentation Presenter: Michael Singer, MD, Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and Director of Clinical Research, Medical Center Ophthalmology San Antonio

About Ashvattha Therapeutics

Ashvattha Therapeutics is advancing a new class of clinical-stage nanomedicine therapeutics that traverse tissue barriers to selectively target and reprogram activated cells only in regions of inflammation. Our targeted nanomedicine approach seeks to redefine precision medicine, empowering a new standard of care across ophthalmology, neurology, and inflammation. Ashvattha Therapeutics was founded by Kannan Rangaramanujam, Sujatha Kannan, and Jeff Cleland and incubated by Natural Capital. For more information, visit:

