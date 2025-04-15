403
Global EV Sales Soar 29 Percent in First Quarter of 2025, China Leads the Charge
(MENAFN) Global electric vehicle (EV) sales jumped 29% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025, reaching 4.1 million units, according to a Tuesday report.
China solidified its position as the world’s largest EV market, making up 58.5% of total sales with 2.4 million units sold. The country posted a 36% year-on-year increase, including a record-breaking March with nearly 1 million EVs sold.
Europe followed with 900,000 sales, while North America and other regions accounted for 500,000 and 300,000 units, respectively.
Rho Motion stated that "the ongoing tariffs between China and the US will have a limited impact on EV sales, due to the small number of EV sales between the two countries," the market research firm said. Additionally, the firm noted that "the Model S and Model X from Tesla are exported from the US to China, in low volumes, but due to the current tariffs, the price would almost double for these Tesla vehicles."
North American EV sales rose 16% in Q1, with most U.S. purchases coming from domestic production, supplemented by imports from Japan, South Korea, and Mexico.
Europe’s EV market grew 27% overall, led by Germany (+37%), Italy (+64%), and the UK (+42%), where March sales exceeded 100,000 units—a monthly record. France, however, saw an 18% decline following cuts to government incentives.
