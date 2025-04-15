Aitech Wins 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award For Setting New Standards In Rugged AI Supercomputing Solutions

Aitech A230 Vortex Supercomputer Named Winner in Innovative 'AI Products – Defense' Category

CHATSWORTH, Calif., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aitech , a leading provider of rugged embedded systems for use in military, aerospace and space platforms, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards , presented by the Business Intelligence Group. Designed to meet growing demands for higher computational power, enhanced efficiency and increased flexibility, the award-winning A230 Vortex rugged AI supercomputer has been recognized in the "Innovative AI Products – Defense" category. It is the most advanced embedded computer for AI, deep learning and video and signal processing in distributed systems that need to reliably operate in remote, harsh conditions.

"The A230 Vortex represents a leap forward in rugged AI supercomputing, delivering enhanced performance and adaptability for next-generation edge and AI-driven systems," said Dan Mor, director of customer solutions, Aitech. "This recognition from the Business Intelligence Group is a testament to Aitech's 40 years of expertise in building electronics designed to meet evolving customer requirements, ensuring future-proof performance and value."

"The AI industry is evolving rapidly, and it is through the efforts of companies like Aitech that we see real-world applications driving change," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "Aitech responds to demanding market trends and sets new standards in rugged AI supercomputing solutions. Their work exemplifies the kind of innovation and leadership that is shaping the future of artificial intelligence."

Powered by NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, the compact, energy-efficient and powerful A230 Vortex increases rugged AI processing in military applications and is the most advanced embedded computer for AI-driven autonomy, deep learning, surveillance and electronic warfare. The A230 leverages NVIDIA AGX Orin's Ampere GPU architecture, delivering up to 248 TOPS, nearly tripling the performance. It offers unmatched capabilities for AI workloads, deep learning and real-time processing. The A230 has revolutionized AI processing in edge applications, enabling unmatched performance and efficiency for autonomous vehicles, UAVs, defense systems and next-generation deep learning deployments worldwide.

For more information about Aitech and its award-winning AI solutions, visit .

For more details on the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards and a complete list of winners and finalists, visit

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Aitech

Leveraging four decades of experience providing reliable, rugged embedded solutions for use in military, aerospace, and space platforms, Aitech is the world's first independent, open systems architecture, COTS/MOTS innovator offering customized boards as building blocks for integrated computing and networking subsystems. Offering customization services for rugged and severe environment military, aerospace, and space applications, Aitech delivers mission-optimized and proven system solutions across Sea, Land, Air, and Space domains. Aitech solutions are used by industry leaders like Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, NASA, Northrop Grumman, Rafael, and Virgin Galactic.

Aitech is supporting a better tomorrow with highly reliable, cost-effective, and proven rugged embedded solutions designed to meet your mission and platform requirements. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Aitech

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED