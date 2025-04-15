Azerbaijan Discusses Co-Op & Regional Stability With Syrian Transitional Government

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On April 14, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with Assad Hassan Ash-Shibani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Syrians Abroad of the Transitional Government of Syria, Azernews reports.

According to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, the two ministers discussed the current state and future of Azerbaijani-Syrian relations, as well as broader regional security dynamics.

They emphasized the broad prospects for bilateral cooperation in the post-Assad era, with both sides expressing readiness to deepen ties once the Assad regime is no longer in power. Minister Bayramov also expressed appreciation for Syria's support in restoring the work of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Damascus following a long hiatus.

During the call, the importance of Azerbaijan's humanitarian assistance to Syria and its potential role in the country's reconstruction process was underlined. The ministers agreed that enhancing tripartite cooperation between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Syria could contribute to regional stability and rebuilding efforts.

The conversation also touched on key bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.