403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Expresses Concern Over Continued Israeli Occupation Aggression In Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, April 15 (KUNA) -- The Office of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) expressed deep concern on Tuesday over the continued aggression by the occupation forces in Lebanon which has resulted in the killing and injuring of numerous civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure.
In a statement issued from Geneva the UN Rights Chief Volker Turk called for full respect for the ceasefire that came into effect on November 27 last year and for the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701.
For his part, UN Human Rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan stated during a press briefing in Geneva that initial estimates indicate at least 71 civilians have been killed by Israeli forces in Lebanon including 14 women and 9 children since the ceasefire took effect while more than 92,000 people remain displaced from their homes.
He stressed the urgent need to halt the violence immediately calling on all parties to the conflict to comply with international humanitarian law particularly the principles of distinction proportionality and precaution.
Al-Kheetan reported that for the first time since the ceasefire the southern suburbs of Beirut were recently hit in two separate incidents near schools.
He added that a strike by Israeli Occupation forces on a residential building in early April killed two civilians and caused destruction to surrounding buildings.
Al-Kheetan also noted that on April third Israeli occupation airstrikes targeted a newly established medical centre operated by the Islamic Health Society in the town of (Naqoura) destroying the centre and damaging two ambulances.
He also confirmed that other Israeli strikes between 4 and April Eighth reportedly killed at least six civilians in southern Lebanon.
He explained that Israeli strikes on Lebanese territory have hit civilian infrastructure since the ceasefire including residential buildings medical facilities roads and at least one cafأ© reportedly hit in (Aita Al-Shaab).
Al-Kheetan also highlighted the need to remove unexploded remnants of war in southern Lebanon to ensure safe return and the resumption of daily life for the population. (end)
imk
In a statement issued from Geneva the UN Rights Chief Volker Turk called for full respect for the ceasefire that came into effect on November 27 last year and for the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701.
For his part, UN Human Rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan stated during a press briefing in Geneva that initial estimates indicate at least 71 civilians have been killed by Israeli forces in Lebanon including 14 women and 9 children since the ceasefire took effect while more than 92,000 people remain displaced from their homes.
He stressed the urgent need to halt the violence immediately calling on all parties to the conflict to comply with international humanitarian law particularly the principles of distinction proportionality and precaution.
Al-Kheetan reported that for the first time since the ceasefire the southern suburbs of Beirut were recently hit in two separate incidents near schools.
He added that a strike by Israeli Occupation forces on a residential building in early April killed two civilians and caused destruction to surrounding buildings.
Al-Kheetan also noted that on April third Israeli occupation airstrikes targeted a newly established medical centre operated by the Islamic Health Society in the town of (Naqoura) destroying the centre and damaging two ambulances.
He also confirmed that other Israeli strikes between 4 and April Eighth reportedly killed at least six civilians in southern Lebanon.
He explained that Israeli strikes on Lebanese territory have hit civilian infrastructure since the ceasefire including residential buildings medical facilities roads and at least one cafأ© reportedly hit in (Aita Al-Shaab).
Al-Kheetan also highlighted the need to remove unexploded remnants of war in southern Lebanon to ensure safe return and the resumption of daily life for the population. (end)
imk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment