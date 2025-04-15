Leap Therapeutics To Host Virtual KOL Event To Discuss Sirexatamab (DKN-01) In Second-Line Patients With Advanced Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer

Virtual KOL Event on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPTX ), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event featuring Zev A. Wainberg, MD, Professor of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and co-director of the UCLA GI Oncology Program, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET. To register, please click here.

Dr. Wainberg will connect with Leap's Chief Medical Officer, Cynthia Sirard, MD, to discuss the unmet need and how sirexatamab (DKN-01) may improve upon the current treatment landscape for previously treated patients with advanced microsatellite stable (MSS) colorectal cancer (CRC).

The event will focus on reviewing the positive data from Part B of the Phase 2 DeFianCe study of sirexatamab in second-line patients with advanced MSS CRC. Sirexatamab, Leap's most advanced clinical program, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein.

A live Q&A will follow the discussion. A replay of the event will be available for a limited time on the Investors page of the Company's website at .

About Zev A. Wainberg, MD

Zev A. Wainberg, MD, is the Professor of Medicine at UCLA and co-director of the UCLA GI Oncology Program. He was trained in medical oncology and hematology at UCLA. He completed his residency training at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and received his MD from the Sackler School of Medicine, New York Program at Tel Aviv University. His research involves a variety of clinical trials in multiple gastrointestinal cancers including pancreas, colon, gastric, and esophageal. Dr. Wainberg's laboratory-based research efforts involve the testing of novel therapeutics against all gastrointestinal cancers. Currently, he is the recipient of several grants focused on the targeting of cancer stem cells and in molecular classification of gastrointestinal cancers.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics (Nasdaq: LPTX ) is focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Leap's most advanced clinical candidate, sirexatamab (DKN-01), is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein. Sirexatamab is being studied in patients with colorectal cancer. Leap's pipeline also includes FL-501, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the growth and differentiation factor 15 (GDF-15) protein, in preclinical development. For more information about Leap Therapeutics, visit or view our public filings with the SEC that are available via EDGAR at or via .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of the management of Leap that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "plan," "could," "continue," "target," "contemplate," "estimate," "forecast," "guidance," "predict," "possible," "potential," "pursue," "likely," and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements.

All statements, other than historical facts, including statements regarding the potential safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of Leap's product candidates; the size of the potential addressable market for sirexatamab, including the number or percentage of patients with advanced CRC that have or are likely to have high levels of DKK1 or that have not had or are likely not to have prior anti-VEGF therapy; the anticipated timing for initiation or completion of clinical trials and release of clinical trial data and the expectations surrounding the outcomes thereof; Leap's future clinical or preclinical product development plans for any of Leap's product candidates; Leap's estimations of projected cash runway; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Leap's plans, estimates or expectations could include, but are not limited to: (i) the results of Leap's clinical trials and pre-clinical studies, including whether the final data from Part B of the DeFianCe study or Part C of the DisTinGuish study are the same as the initial data reported, (ii) the actual size of the potential addressable market for sirexatamab, including the number or percentage of patients with advanced CRC that have or are likely to have high levels of DKK1 or that have not had or are likely not to have prior anti-VEGF therapy, may be smaller than estimated, (iii) Leap's ability to successfully finance or enter into new strategic partnerships for sirexatamab or any of its other programs; (iv) any regulatory feedback that Leap may receive from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or equivalent foreign regulatory agency with respect to the registrational Phase III clinical trials that Leap proposes to conduct using sirexatamab for the treatment of patients with second-line CRC or with respect to any other pre-clinical or clinical development activities that Leap will be required to conduct in order to obtain regulatory approval of sirexatamab for the treatment of second-line CRC; (v) whether any Leap products will receive approval from the FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; and (vi) exposure to inflation and interest rate fluctuations, as well as fluctuations in the market price of Leap's traded securities. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. Leap may not actually achieve the forecasts disclosed in such forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Leap's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in its subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Neither Leap, nor any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Leap's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

CONTACT:

Douglas E. Onsi

President & Chief Executive Officer

Leap Therapeutics, Inc.

617-714-0360

[email protected]

Matthew DeYoung

Investor Relations

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

[email protected]

