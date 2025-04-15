Transatlantic Underwriters Launches New Property & Casualty Insurance Division

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The strategic expansion introduces six new lines of business: Commercial General & Excess Liability, Commercial Property, Inland Marine, Builders Risk, and Garage. This move represents a significant evolution for TAU, which began as a three-person operation in 1989 and has grown significantly in recent years, with continued growth on the horizon.

"Since founding TAU, I've always envisioned expanding beyond our transportation specialty when the timing was right," said Colby Waltenburg, President of Transatlantic Underwriters. "Our transportation operations are thriving, and we're now positioned to diversify our offerings to better serve existing customers and welcome new partners. This expansion strengthens our organization while maintaining our commitment to exceptional service in the transportation space."

To lead this new division, TAU has appointed Bernadette Flores as Senior Vice President of Property & Casualty. Flores brings over 24 years of experience in the excess and surplus P&C sector, with particular expertise in Contractors, Garage, Habitational, and Hospitality.

"I've known Colby for over 20 years and have always admired TAU's approach to specialty insurance," said Flores. "The opportunity to build a new division from the ground up is something I've aspired to accomplish during my career. I'm incredibly thankful and excited to lead this initiative, bringing TAU's reputation for excellence to these new lines of business."

Flores will operate from TAU's San Francisco Bay Area office, where she began her new role in early April 2025.

The company noted that website updates reflecting the new lines of business will be implemented soon, providing detailed information about the expanded offerings. Visit tau-usa in the coming weeks for more insight.

About Transatlantic Underwriters

Transatlantic Underwriters (TAU) is a specialized wholesale insurance brokerage that has been providing competitive pricing, stellar service, and coverage for unique risks since 1989. With a foundation of excellence in transportation insurance and now expanding into Property & Casualty lines, TAU combines industry expertise with personalized service to protect businesses nationwide.

Media Contact

Anita Nevins

Direct Connection Advertising & Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Transatlantic Underwriters