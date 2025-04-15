Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Transatlantic Underwriters Launches New Property & Casualty Insurance Division

Transatlantic Underwriters Launches New Property & Casualty Insurance Division


2025-04-15 07:01:57
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The strategic expansion introduces six new lines of business: Commercial General & Excess Liability, Commercial Property, Inland Marine, Builders Risk, and Garage. This move represents a significant evolution for TAU, which began as a three-person operation in 1989 and has grown significantly in recent years, with continued growth on the horizon.

"Since founding TAU, I've always envisioned expanding beyond our transportation specialty when the timing was right," said Colby Waltenburg, President of Transatlantic Underwriters. "Our transportation operations are thriving, and we're now positioned to diversify our offerings to better serve existing customers and welcome new partners. This expansion strengthens our organization while maintaining our commitment to exceptional service in the transportation space."

To lead this new division, TAU has appointed Bernadette Flores as Senior Vice President of Property & Casualty. Flores brings over 24 years of experience in the excess and surplus P&C sector, with particular expertise in Contractors, Garage, Habitational, and Hospitality.

"I've known Colby for over 20 years and have always admired TAU's approach to specialty insurance," said Flores. "The opportunity to build a new division from the ground up is something I've aspired to accomplish during my career. I'm incredibly thankful and excited to lead this initiative, bringing TAU's reputation for excellence to these new lines of business."

Flores will operate from TAU's San Francisco Bay Area office, where she began her new role in early April 2025.

The company noted that website updates reflecting the new lines of business will be implemented soon, providing detailed information about the expanded offerings. Visit tau-usa in the coming weeks for more insight.

About Transatlantic Underwriters
 Transatlantic Underwriters (TAU) is a specialized wholesale insurance brokerage that has been providing competitive pricing, stellar service, and coverage for unique risks since 1989. With a foundation of excellence in transportation insurance and now expanding into Property & Casualty lines, TAU combines industry expertise with personalized service to protect businesses nationwide.

Media Contact
 Anita Nevins
Direct Connection Advertising & Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE Transatlantic Underwriters

MENAFN15042025003732001241ID1109431509

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search