NEWS: The Pinnacle Guide Announces Its Third List Of PINNED Cocktail Bars
31 bars have been newly-recognised with PINs - 25 with 1 PIN and six with 2 PINs - following a rigorous assessment of excellence, both behind and in front of the bar. No bar has been awarded 3 PINs, meaning Lyaness in London is still the only 3 PIN bar in the world .
In this round, The Pinnacle Guide extended their reach to include five new countries - France, Italy, Greece, Hong Kong and Switzerland - taking the total number of countries covered to twelve.
There are four newly awarded 1 PIN bars in London and Bristol and a new 2 PIN for Kioku Bar at The OWO, London . This makes The OWO (Old War Office) at 57 Whitehall the most PINNED venue in the world, with Spy Bar (2 PINs) and Guard's Bar (1 PIN) previously recognised.
The Pinnacle Guide is considered to be the most comprehensive accolade for cocktail bars globally, rapidly becoming the ultimate symbol of excellence and a trusted resource for discerning drinkers around the world.
The pioneering recognition system was created with the mission to challenge the status quo and is the first to formally reward exemplary standards on both sides of the bar. Starting with a transparent self-nomination process, The Pinnacle Guide first evaluates bars across key criteria, including their drinks program, staff welfare and sustainability efforts. This is followed by multiple in-person anonymous reviews by a global network of industry enthusiasts and experts. PINs are held for two years when bars can reapply to retain or raise their current PINNED status.
NEWLY-PINNED BARS
2 PIN Bars
Bar 1802, Paris, France
Kaito del Valle, Mexico City, Mexico
Kioku Bar at The OWO, London, UK
Little Red Door, Paris, France
The Bar In Front Of The Bar, Athens, Greece
The Cambridge Public House, Paris, France
1 PIN Bars
Aster Bar, Sydney, Australia
Baba Au Rum, Athens, Greece
BackDoor43, Milan, Italy
Candelaria, Paris, France
Cat Bite Club, Singapore
CERESIO 7, Milan, Italy
Cinquanta - Spirito Italiano , Pagani, Italy
Copper Spoon, Fort Wayne, USA
Dr. Zhivago Bar, Zurich, Switzerland
Dry Milano, Milan, Italy
Equal Parts, London, UK
Hanky Panky, Mexico City, Mexico
Le Mary Celeste , Paris, France
Manhattan, Singapore
Moebius, Milan, Italy
Sentaku Izakaya , Bologna, Italy
Service Bar, Washington DC, USA
Sexy Fish, Miami, USA
Shinji's, New York, USA
The Bar Below, London, UK
The Diplomat, Hong Kong
The K Bar, London, UK
The Milk Thistle, Bristol, UK
Thyme Bar, New York, USA
Tiger Bar, Nashville, USA
There are now 85 PINNED bars in twelve countries since
The Pinnacle Guide launched in May 2024. Full list HERE .
The Pinnacle Guide co-founder, Hannah Sharman-Cox said,“We believe that a great bar is one that not only provides an incredible drinks and hospitality experience for their guests, but also takes great care behind the scenes, including management of their staff and consideration for the environment. The most recent list of PINNED bars are yet another selection of venues that we can categorically say are doing great work, both sides of the bar.”
IMAGE LIBRARY for the latest PINNED bars.
