Trawick International Announces New Headquarters In Miami, Florida

MIAMI, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International , an industry-leading provider of international insurance and assistance services, today announced the official opening of its new global headquarters in Miami, Florida.

The relocation from the company's original headquarters in Fairhope, Alabama, marks a pivotal step in its continued global growth and commitment to serving clients and partners around the world. Having headquarters in Miami positions Trawick International at the crossroads of international business and travel, offering greater connectivity and accessibility to its growing global customer base. As the company continues to expand its footprint, the new headquarters provides an ideal hub for enhanced collaboration, innovation, and client engagement.

Daryl Trawick, President and CEO, Trawick International, commented,“This is more than a change of address-it's a strategic investment in our future. Miami is a thriving, diverse, and internationally connected city that mirrors our company's mission and values. It enables us to deepen our relationships with clients, partners, and agents across the globe.”

The newly opened headquarters will serve as a central meeting point for Trawick International's global teams. Designed to foster collaboration and support the company's culture of innovation, the Miami office will host a range of client and partner events throughout the year.

Trawick International celebrated the move with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 10, welcoming staff and partners to the new space.

For over 25 years, Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and assistance services. The company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today's globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickinternational.com.

