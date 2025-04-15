Kraton Corporation Announces Price Increase For SBS, SIS, And HSBC Products

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value bio-based products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces a general price increase in North America applicable to the SBS, SIS, and HSBC product lines. Kraton is implementing these price increases following a thorough review of the impact of recently enacted tariffs, associated cost increases, and a determination that we cannot unilaterally absorb these impacts.

Kraton will continue to monitor developments in this rapidly changing global environment. As circumstances change and the U.S. import tariffs change, these actions will be immediately reviewed.

The general price increase will be effective from May 1st.

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

