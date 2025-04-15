Murshidabad Is Burning, They Are Silent: CM Yogi Slams Oppn

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition over their silence on the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad. ,

During the inauguration of various development projects at the Amar Senani Raja Narpati Singh Memorial site in the Hardoi district, he referred to the ongoing communal tensions in Bengal, where Hindus were attacked during protests against the Waqf Act.

CM Yogi lambasted political opponents for what he called“selective outrage” and“appeasement politics”.

Addressing a large gathering, the CM said,“Those who create unrest and incite violence, their only treatment is with the danda (stick). You've all seen how West Bengal is burning, yet the Chief Minister there remains silent.”

He further criticised Mamata Banerjee's stance, adding,“She calls the protesters and those causing unrest 'peace bearers'. But those who deserve a danda cannot be handled with words. In the name of secularism, they have given complete freedom to the unruly elements of society.”

“Murshidabad has been burning for a week, yet the state government chooses to stay quiet. Such intolerance cannot be accepted in a democratic society,” CM Yogi added.

CM Yogi also thanked the judiciary for stepping in to ensure the safety of citizens.“I would like to express my gratitude to the court for deploying Central security forces and taking action to ensure the security of Hindus.”

Turning his criticism toward Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Chief Minister said,“Congress is silent on Murshidabad; SP is silent too. These are the same people who supported the unrest in Bangladesh. It seems they would rather go to Bangladesh than stay in India; why be a burden here?”

Praising the Central leadership on the Waqf Act, CM Yogi stated,“I am indebted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for passing the Waqf Amendment Bill. It's a significant step to reclaim land that was forcibly taken from the poor.”

On Sunday, CM Yogi lashed out at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee over the Murshidabad violence and said that the Hindus being targeted in Bengal were Dalits, who stand to gain the most from the amended Waqf Act.