Qatar Airways Announces Discount On Flight Tickets For Family Day

Doha, Qatar: As Qatar celebrates Family Day on April 15, 2025, the national airline has announced one-day exclusive saving offer.

The airlines announced on its website 10% discount on premium and economy flight tickets for bookings done today, Tuesday. The discount is applicable for tickets booked on April 15 for travel until September 30, 2025.



"Our one-day of exclusive savings is the perfect opportunity to create new memories in amazing destinations around the world with those who mean the most. Take this moment to travel together with our special offer," wrote the airlines on its website as it announced the offer.

The offer also includes an opportunity for travellers to join the Privilege Club today and earn upto 4,000 bonus Avios points.