KP Government Equips Police With Over Rs30 Billion Worth Of Resources In One Year: CM's Spokesperson

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)– The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has provided over Rs30 billion worth of equipment and support to the provincial police force over the past year, according to KP Chief Minister's spokesperson Faraz Ahmed Mughal.

Highlighting the provincial government's commitment to maintaining law and order, Mughal said Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has taken significant steps to bolster the police force's capacity.

Among the key provisions, the spokesperson stated that 4,000 submachine guns (SMGs) were delivered to the force, while the Peshawar Safe City Project has been expanded to include Tank, Miranshah, Lakki Marwat, and Dera Ismail Khan. More than Rs2 billion has been spent on the Safe City initiative alone.

In terms of manpower, the police force saw 3,797 new recruitments during the year, including 2,423 from the merged tribal districts. Of these, 1,196 personnel from the merged areas have also received elite police training. Additionally, 105 vehicles were upgraded with bulletproofing for Rs321 million in these regions.

Mughal noted that in support of police martyrs, Rs360 million in cash and 501 residential plots worth Rs1 billion were distributed among their families.

Further addressing prison reforms, the spokesperson said Rs2 billion has been spent on improving food quality for inmates. Training programs introduced in jails have generated Rs11 million through inmate-made products. To help inmates support their families, 210 bank accounts have been opened for them to send their earnings home.