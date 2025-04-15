Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Soldier Electrocuted After Climbing Atop Train In J & K's Samba

2025-04-15 05:04:58
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A 24-year-old soldier was electrocuted when he came in contact with a live wire after climbing on top of a passenger train in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Tuesday.

Ramchandra Choudhary, a native of Rajasthan's Jodhpur, met with the accident near Bari Brahmana station late Monday night, the officials said.

They said the soldier was posted in the Territorial Army battalion in Srinagar and was moving to his new posting in Sikandrabad.

It was not immediately known what prompted him to climb on the roof of the train, the officials said, adding that the body was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu for post-mortem.

