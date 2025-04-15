403
Trump Administration Proposes Drastic Cut to State Department Budget in 2026 Plan
(MENAFN) Reports from Monday indicate that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is aiming to cut the State Department's budget by nearly 50%. A memo reveals a budget proposal for fiscal year 2026 that would allocate $28.4 billion to the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), marking a staggering $27 billion decrease from the funding approved by Congress for 2025.
The budget plan suggests a 54% reduction in humanitarian aid and a 55% decrease in global health funding. Additionally, the proposal calls for the elimination of funding for 20 international organizations, including NATO and the United Nations. Nonetheless, some limited support would still be provided to select entities, such as the International Atomic Energy Agency and the International Civil Aviation Authority.
These proposed budget cuts will require Congressional approval, where they are anticipated to encounter considerable opposition, including pushback from certain Republican lawmakers.
