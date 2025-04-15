Anurag Kashyap, Kapil Sharma Fight Over Basic Premise Of A Story

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Comedian Kapil Sharma and auteur Anurag Kashyap are having disagreements over the story and premise of Kapil's new project.

Kapil, who rules the television industry, is not happy with Kashyap over the latter's choice of projecting the comedian in a new advertisement of a soft drink brand.

On Tuesday, Kapil took to his Instagram, and shared the brand film of a soft drink in which Anurag comes to him with a script. Anurag, who is known for his rooted stories, starts narrating him the script with the scene set in a public bus. Kapil questions the choice of the vehicle when Anurag tells him that he will pop in phone screens of a person who scans the QR code on the bottle of soft drink.

The two have disagreements on the idea behind the advertisement as Anurag tells him that he will ask the brand executives to find a new face for the commercial. At this point, Kapil interjects, and tells Kashyap that he is the brand ambassador of the soft drink which means the person at the thin end of the stick is Kashyap, and is more likely to be replaced.

Anurag throws the script in the jacuzzi, and declares that he is leaving the advertisement industry for good. As he steps out, Kapil makes a witty joke asking if he could manage the commute back to his place or if should assign him a driver, making a clever reference to how the director struggles with budgets in his independent productions.

Meanwhile on the work front, Kapil will be next seen in the upcoming movie 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2'. A few days ago, he shared a new poster of the film. The poster features Kapil and his bride in the film straight from the mandap. The two can be seen joining their hands for prayer. The actress' face is concealed in a veil, Kapil looks up to God, and seems to be praying to the almighty to bail him out of a situation.

While Kapil's face looks tense in the poster, the face lines of the actress point towards a pleasant emotion.