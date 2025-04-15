Guozi Robotics Marks Nine Years Of Partnership With Staples, Driving Continued Logistics Efficiency

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Many of these robots, still operating reliably after nearly a decade, continue to play a vital role in Staples' distribution centers. They have helped reduce picking labor by 60% and cut picking staff workload by 50%, significantly improving both picking efficiency and accuracy, and delivering measurable operational gains.

Currently, Guozi Robotics has developed a comprehensive series of Picking AGV products, including double-deep reach, adaptive, and dual-mast models. Its self-developed integrated software, GRACE Xpress, delivers powerful functionalities-such as full-process simulation, which significantly shortens on-site deployment cycles, and AI-powered adaptive location calibration, leveraging deep learning algorithms to rapidly improve storage positioning accuracy during AGV operation. Additionally, Guozi's robotic systems enable seamless customized integration with users' upper-level business systems.

Guozi has also established a deep partnership with Staples to co-develop intelligent picking stations, where robotic arms replace manual picking. AI algorithms continuously optimize picking efficiency and accuracy.

*In the next phase, the collaboration will focus on:



Integrating humanoid robots and dexterous hands to upgrade station picking methods, advancing toward fully unmanned operations across all stations. Automating packaging and sorting processes , targeting contactless verification and autonomous packing to achieve a completely unmanned warehouse ecosystem.

The Staples Pennsylvania Warehouse Equipment Manager stated: "The robots have been reliable partners in my work-they are efficient, stable, easy to use, and simple to maintain. They have boosted our productivity, and Guozi's service is excellent. I look forward to continuing to work with these robots in the future."

Today, Guozi's global business is rapidly expanding, offering robotic products to customers worldwide and supporting more Chinese enterprises in their international ventures.

SOURCE Zhejiang Guozi Robotics Co., Ltd